KATV
Jazz legend & Little Rock native 'Pharoah Sanders' has passed away
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jazz legend and Little Rock native Farrell Sanders, known as "Pharoah Sanders" nationally, passed away Saturday morning, according to a post from his record label's Twitter account. The iconic saxophonist, who release over 30 albums, was a dominant force in the jazz world of music...
KATV
'Sister-Sister' actress Tia Mowry added to list of celebs joining Little Rock's LITFest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The LITFest lineup of stars continues to grow larger and more spectacular by the day as the event's date approaches. The multi-day festival showcasing the best of Little Rock’s music, arts, business, and culture, will include a full lineup of events focused on women empowerment.
KATV
'In Spite Of' narrates growing up in Little Rock during Jim Crow era
Little Rock (KATV) — In her memoir, Treopia Green Washington shares her experience of life during the Jim Crow era. She grew up in Little Rock with parents determined to protect their children, as much as possible, from the cruelty of segregation laws designed to make people feel “less than.”
KATV
Conway overpowers Little Rock Southwest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Wampus Cats beat Little Rock Southwest Gryphons in Friday night's game. The final score of the game was (42-0).
KATV
Beauty and Fashion Expo aims to highlight local businesses
Little Rock (KATV) — The 6th Annual Arkansas Beauty and Fashion Expo hopes to highlight local owned businesses, Arkansas products and entrepreneurs. It is back at the Statehouse Convention Center Sunday September 25th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This all-day shopping extravaganza for men, women and children will...
KATV
Woman with 'hair to her ankles' wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are searching for the identity of a suspect wanted for the fraudulent use of a credit card. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the person wanted appears to be a black female with long hair to her ankles. The pictured suspect...
KATV
Pulaski Academy tops Little Rock Christian in a conference game
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski Academy Bruins grabbed a win from Little Rock Christian Warriors on Friday. The final score was (49-26).
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
KATV
FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
KATV
Benton leaves El Dorado in the dust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Panthers got a win over El Dorado on Friday. The final score between the two teams was (56-28).
KATV
City of Benton hope to open new mountain bike park by 2023
BENTON (KATV) — Arkansas is known to have some of the best mountain bike trails in the country. The city of Benton is working on its own version which will be the city's first ever mountain bike park. Suzanne Grobmyer with the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation told KATV...
KATV
Little Rock Catholic sweeps Searcy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Catholic Rockets got a win over the Search Lions on Friday. The final score between the Rockets and the Lions was (42-21).
KATV
LRPD need help finding a missing Little Rock woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman. 30-year-old Sharee Clifton was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs around 160 pounds. If you know of Clifton's whereabouts...
KATV
I-30 construction will lead to weekly double lane closures in Saline County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday their plan for Interstate 30 in Little Rock. If the weather permits I-30 will undergo construction on Monday, September 26 in order to widen it to six lanes, requiring there to be two traffic shifts onto the newly constructed pavement in the median.
KATV
Little Rock SWAT call 'resolved peacefully' after weapon disturbance
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update. 6:15 a.m. :. Little Rock police said Swat negotiators were able to resolve the call out that was initiated at 8:38 p.m. peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment building in Little Rock Thursday evening after police said a suspect barricaded himself inside.
KATV
New restaurants and businesses coming to Benton
BENTON, AR — The city of Benton is making way for new developments. "We have Whataburger coming down a the Alcoa exit. We have [The Mighty Crab] coming out," Mayor Tom Farmer with the city of Benton said. "We just opened Rock N' Roll Sushi downtown. " Farmer said...
KATV
Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare hosting a job fair for the medical field
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System announced Friday they are hosting a job fair on Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon in Little Rock. The job fair is targeted toward individuals who are medical support assistants, advanced medical support assistants, and nursing assistants. There are...
KATV
Pedestrian hit while crossing Interstate 630 Saturday afternoon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian was hit Saturday afternoon while attempting to cross Interstate 630 near Exit 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the person was struck on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 1.6 at around 12:28 p.m. The name of the...
KATV
Bryant tops Northside's score
The Bryant Hornets beat the Northside Grizzlies in Friday night's conference game. The final score ended up being (41-10)
KATV
School officials of Greenbrier say a weapon was found on Jr. High campus
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — School officials of the Greenbrier School District said a weapon was found on the campus of one of their schools. According to GSD, a concerned citizen made a report to the district on Friday afternoon about a weapon possibly being on the campus of Greenbriar Junior High.
