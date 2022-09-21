ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Jazz legend & Little Rock native 'Pharoah Sanders' has passed away

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jazz legend and Little Rock native Farrell Sanders, known as "Pharoah Sanders" nationally, passed away Saturday morning, according to a post from his record label's Twitter account. The iconic saxophonist, who release over 30 albums, was a dominant force in the jazz world of music...
KATV

Beauty and Fashion Expo aims to highlight local businesses

Little Rock (KATV) — The 6th Annual Arkansas Beauty and Fashion Expo hopes to highlight local owned businesses, Arkansas products and entrepreneurs. It is back at the Statehouse Convention Center Sunday September 25th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This all-day shopping extravaganza for men, women and children will...
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
KATV

FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
KATV

City of Benton hope to open new mountain bike park by 2023

BENTON (KATV) — Arkansas is known to have some of the best mountain bike trails in the country. The city of Benton is working on its own version which will be the city's first ever mountain bike park. Suzanne Grobmyer with the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation told KATV...
KATV

LRPD need help finding a missing Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman. 30-year-old Sharee Clifton was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs around 160 pounds. If you know of Clifton's whereabouts...
KATV

Little Rock SWAT call 'resolved peacefully' after weapon disturbance

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update. 6:15 a.m. :. Little Rock police said Swat negotiators were able to resolve the call out that was initiated at 8:38 p.m. peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment building in Little Rock Thursday evening after police said a suspect barricaded himself inside.
KATV

New restaurants and businesses coming to Benton

BENTON, AR — The city of Benton is making way for new developments. "We have Whataburger coming down a the Alcoa exit. We have [The Mighty Crab] coming out," Mayor Tom Farmer with the city of Benton said. "We just opened Rock N' Roll Sushi downtown. " Farmer said...
KATV

Pedestrian hit while crossing Interstate 630 Saturday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian was hit Saturday afternoon while attempting to cross Interstate 630 near Exit 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the person was struck on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 1.6 at around 12:28 p.m. The name of the...
