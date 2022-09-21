Read full article on original website
News On 6
TU Students Living In Retirement Community Perform Concert For Residents
Two University of Tulsa students are calling a Senior Living Retirement Community home and spending much of the school year performing music for residents. Jordan and Madyson said they're loving life at Montereau. They've put on many informal performances since moving here last month, but Thursday was their first official show.
Funeral services for Sand Springs student Kylee Weaver to be held Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends said goodbye to Kylee Weaver, 16, on Friday morning at HillSpring Church. Cyra Saner, 16, Ethan Gibson, 17, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died when the vehicle they were in crashed last week, near Charles Page High School during lunchtime, Sand Springs police said.
News On 6
'Gilcrease In Your Neighborhood' Program Brings Artwork To Broken Arrow's Rose District
The Gilcrease Museum is currently under construction, but it's working to do what it can to show off its artwork through its program called 'Gilcrease In Your Neighborhood.'. Broken Arrow is one of the cities participating in the program. City Counselors gave the green light to move forward with the project at the most recent city council meeting.
New technology center coming to Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
City of Broken Arrow cancels BBQ and Hot Sauce festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A barbecue and hot sauce festival was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 24 for health and safety concerns, according to a City of Broken Arrow Facebook post. The Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at Events Park was canceled on Saturday, September 24th for health and safety concerns.
News On 6
More Than 1,000 People Gather At River Spirit Casino For Race For The Cure
More than 1,000 people are lacing up their shoes Saturday morning for Susan G. Komen's Race For The Cure. News On 6's Ryan Gillin and LeAnne Taylor were at the River Spirit Casino during News On 6 at 8 and 9 a.m.
News On 6
Play Featuring Shakespeare Characters In Tulsa Holds Closing Night
A new play had its closing night Saturday night. Twisted Shakez debuted this weekend at AHHA Tulsa, and it's a new play set in Tulsa that explores what happens when a group of Shakespeare characters are set free in a modern world. It was part of a new adventure series...
KTUL
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning
A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
News On 6
Union Beats Owasso 35-17
John Holcombs breaks down the highlights from the 6A-I matchup between Union vs Owasso. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer paralyzed for 20 days
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a 30-year-old father of three daughters and stepfather to two stepsons, with a promising law enforcement career. He woke up on Sept. 1, and he could not move. Porter was taken to the hospital in Okmulgee and later by ambulance to Hillcrest Medical...
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
Tulsa Rocketry Prepares To Launch Hundreds Of Rockets From Pawhuska
Hundreds of locally-built rockets will launch this weekend in Green Country. Tulsa Rocketry is hosting its biggest event of the year at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport on Sept. 24 and 25. Andrew Lathrop of Skiatook said he has built more than 100 rockets of all sizes. His latest one is...
ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
News On 6
Owasso Police Help Wrangle Runaway Goats
Some Owasso Police Officers can add goat-wrangling to their resume after an incident Saturday afternoon. The officers looked a little like cowboys as they rounded up some runaway goats at the 98 apartments near 96th Street North and Highway 169. Animal Control also showed up and helped escort the goats...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
kggfradio.com
CPD Seeking Missing Coffeyville Teen
The Coffeyville Police Department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Gage Keeney. He was last seen leaving his residence Monday the 19th wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, a tan hat, and carrying a tan backpack with gray straps. If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Gage Keeney, please call the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.
News On 6
‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season
"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
