Claremore, OK

News On 6

TU Students Living In Retirement Community Perform Concert For Residents

Two University of Tulsa students are calling a Senior Living Retirement Community home and spending much of the school year performing music for residents. Jordan and Madyson said they're loving life at Montereau. They've put on many informal performances since moving here last month, but Thursday was their first official show.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New technology center coming to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Government
News On 6

Play Featuring Shakespeare Characters In Tulsa Holds Closing Night

A new play had its closing night Saturday night. Twisted Shakez debuted this weekend at AHHA Tulsa, and it's a new play set in Tulsa that explores what happens when a group of Shakespeare characters are set free in a modern world. It was part of a new adventure series...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning

A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Union Beats Owasso 35-17

John Holcombs breaks down the highlights from the 6A-I matchup between Union vs Owasso. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Owasso Police Help Wrangle Runaway Goats

Some Owasso Police Officers can add goat-wrangling to their resume after an incident Saturday afternoon. The officers looked a little like cowboys as they rounded up some runaway goats at the 98 apartments near 96th Street North and Highway 169. Animal Control also showed up and helped escort the goats...
OWASSO, OK
kggfradio.com

CPD Seeking Missing Coffeyville Teen

The Coffeyville Police Department is asking for help in locating 16-year-old Gage Keeney. He was last seen leaving his residence Monday the 19th wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, a tan hat, and carrying a tan backpack with gray straps. If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Gage Keeney, please call the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
News On 6

‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season

"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
TULSA, OK

