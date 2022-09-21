Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Ian gaining strength; Tracking towards Cuba later today
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 am advisory, Hurricane Ian was located southwest of Jamaica over the Caribbean Sea. Winds near the center has strengthened to 80 mph, with higher gusts. The minimal central pressure is 980 mb. It is expected to continue to strengthen over the next 2 days.
WITN
Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
WITN
Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WITN
Goldsboro police asking for information following fatal car accident
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking the community to give them any information they have about a car accident Sunday afternoon. According to officials, first responders arrived at the 1000 block of West New Hope Road around 3:15 p.m. When they got there they found the driver, Kendra Lewis,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Two Havelock women arrested for breaking & entering
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) -Two Havelock women were arrested for breaking and entering Friday by Pine Knoll Shores police. Police posted to social media that officers identified the women who were involved shortly after taking the report. Officers recovered most of the stolen property and arrested 53-year-old Tina Nelson...
WITN
Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
WITN
Names released in Bertie County deadly deputy-involved shooting
Scary movies and more at the Haunted Pamlico film festival. Scary movies and more at the Haunted Pamlico film festival. Meet Chase! Greenville Police announce name for new K9. Meet Chase! Greenville Police announce name for new K9.
WITN
Public display of life during the Civil War coming up
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and see what our ancestors’ lives were like during the Civil War in a free event in New Bern. The New Bern Historical Society will be hosting an event on Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Civil War re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments will set up period camps in the New Bern Battlefield Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Two teens injured in stabbing at Pitt County fair
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Violence broke out for the second year in a row at an Eastern Carolina fair, this time resulting in the stabbing of two people. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 8:16 Saturday night at the Pitt County fair. Officials said that...
WITN
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
WITN
Farmville Central high flying basketball star Short commits to New Orleans
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central high flying senior Jah Short announced his commitment to Division 1 New Orleans on Friday night. New Orleans plays in the Southland Conference. Short averaged 20 points per game last season according to Farmville Central’s statistics. Short and the Jags finished as state runner up last season in class 2A. They had won the previous three state titles. Short was state game most outstanding player his sophomore season.
WITN
Havelock’s Jones growing into pro quality center with ECU football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock’s Avery Jones knows all about high school football in the east. He has elevated his play to starting center for ECU. He just started the position last year and the Pirates are pleased with how far he has come. “Just getting comfortable in that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Man found not guilty on murdering grandmother yet guilty of other charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County man was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet he was found guilty of several other felonies. James Gizzi was on trail for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The incident happened back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.
WITN
ECU football falls to Navy in heartbreaking double overtime conference opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A missed kick in double OT cost ECU as the Pirates fell to Navy 23-20 in overtime to open American Athletic Conference play. Owen Daffer made both point after attempts and two of his three field goals unfortunately the Pirates needed the miss in double overtime to stay in the game down 23-20.
WITN
Greene Central’s Burress commits to ECU baseball
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central senior Braden Burress announced on social media this week he has committed to the ECU baseball program. He would be part of next year’s incoming Pirates. According to the Greene Central baseball page Burress hit .409 with a home run and 11 RBI...
WITN
ECU football player battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma expects to play again
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A standout football player from South Carolina was preparing to make his debut at ECU this season but a life-threatening disease put those plans on hold. Tripp Smith is a freshman long snapper who was recently diagnosed with cancer and is now on a long road to...
Comments / 0