ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Ian gaining strength; Tracking towards Cuba later today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 am advisory, Hurricane Ian was located southwest of Jamaica over the Caribbean Sea. Winds near the center has strengthened to 80 mph, with higher gusts. The minimal central pressure is 980 mb. It is expected to continue to strengthen over the next 2 days.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Wilson Police engage in early morning standoff

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Around 4:37 a.m. officers arrived at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway in Wilson after being dispatched for a burglary. On scene, they found the suspect, Eric Malloy, 38, barricaded in a shed on the property, after attempting to set the house on fire. He also attempted to set the shed on fire while inside.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police asking for information following fatal car accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking the community to give them any information they have about a car accident Sunday afternoon. According to officials, first responders arrived at the 1000 block of West New Hope Road around 3:15 p.m. When they got there they found the driver, Kendra Lewis,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaston, NC
City
Greenville, NC
City
Rodanthe, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
WITN

Two Havelock women arrested for breaking & entering

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) -Two Havelock women were arrested for breaking and entering Friday by Pine Knoll Shores police. Police posted to social media that officers identified the women who were involved shortly after taking the report. Officers recovered most of the stolen property and arrested 53-year-old Tina Nelson...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Public display of life during the Civil War coming up

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and see what our ancestors’ lives were like during the Civil War in a free event in New Bern. The New Bern Historical Society will be hosting an event on Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Civil War re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments will set up period camps in the New Bern Battlefield Park.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Hermine#Coastal Flooding#Beaches#Hurricanes#Rip Currents#Cape Lookout#Tropical Storm Gaston
WITN

Two teens injured in stabbing at Pitt County fair

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Violence broke out for the second year in a row at an Eastern Carolina fair, this time resulting in the stabbing of two people. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 8:16 Saturday night at the Pitt County fair. Officials said that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Farmville Central high flying basketball star Short commits to New Orleans

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central high flying senior Jah Short announced his commitment to Division 1 New Orleans on Friday night. New Orleans plays in the Southland Conference. Short averaged 20 points per game last season according to Farmville Central’s statistics. Short and the Jags finished as state runner up last season in class 2A. They had won the previous three state titles. Short was state game most outstanding player his sophomore season.
FARMVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WITN

Man found not guilty on murdering grandmother yet guilty of other charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County man was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet he was found guilty of several other felonies. James Gizzi was on trail for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The incident happened back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greene Central’s Burress commits to ECU baseball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central senior Braden Burress announced on social media this week he has committed to the ECU baseball program. He would be part of next year’s incoming Pirates. According to the Greene Central baseball page Burress hit .409 with a home run and 11 RBI...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy