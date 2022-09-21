Hey there people, another Friday and another episode of Smackdown. Tonight the WWE is in my neck of the woods and they need to start building up Extreme Rules immediately if not sooner. But Roman Reigns will be present, his opponent for Sweet Saudi Blood Money, uh I mean Crown Jewel got announced and I’m sure he’ll have things to say about having to wrestle Logan Paul. The Usos will defend their tag team titles against Butch and Ridge Holland, a title change seems quite unlikely but the match has some potential as long as Ridge’s involvement is limited. Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre continue their budding rivalry, there’s a decent chance their first bout is at Extreme Rules so that could be furthered tonight. Braun Strowman will be in action when he takes on Otis, hey remember when Otis was incredibly over and had gobs of momentum? Pepperidge Farms remembers. There’s also been a lot of hints about a big reveal tonight given some needlessly cryptic and complicated clues that’ve been playing lately, so naturally the speculation is that Bray Wyatt could show up. Last week Shotzi began her attempt to take on the record for most face/heel changes when she randomly became a face to help Raquel Rodriguez fight off Damage Control. Alright, that’s all the preamble I’m giving out this week so let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO