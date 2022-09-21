Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: 25th Anniversary of DX Advertised For October RAW, WWE Selling White Rabbit Merchandise, Table For 3 Preview Clip
– The Barclays Center in Brooklyn is promoting the 25th anniversary of D-Generation X for the October 10th episode of WWE RAW. The clip features Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac. – WWE Shop is now selling ‘White Rabbit’ merchandise, with two different designs. One includes a basic...
411mania.com
Ricky Morton On Competing at 66, Wants To Team With Kerry Against The Young Bucks
Ricky Morton is still wrestling at 66, and the WWE Hall of Famer discussed teaming with his son on his latest podcast. Morton has been partnering with Kerry Morton in matches over the last year, and he discussed wrestling at his age in the latest episode of his Ad-Free Shows podcast School of Morton. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.24.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Being an Honorary Uce and More!
-My recap of The Steiner Family on Table for 3 can be found here. Now, we get a recap of what went down last night on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.
411mania.com
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely
Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Steiner Diner – Rick and Scott Talk Life on The Road, Bron on Not Using Steiner Last Name, and More!
-This is one I never thought I would see as Scott Steiner returns to WWE programming. Yes, I know they were put in the Hall of Fame, but good on them for filming some content with him as well. Let’s get to it!. -Guest List: Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner,...
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * WWE...
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre Not Appearing at WWE Live Events as Advertised
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was advertised for two of WWE’s live events this weekend in Stockton and Fresno, California and was scheduled to face Sheamus at a Street Fight for those live events. However, McIntyre did not work last night’s Stockton event. According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds backstage in WWE is that McIntyre was pulled from this weekend’s events as he’s been very ill with a bad case of food poisoning.
411mania.com
Notes From MLW Super Series Taping, Including Who Was Backstage And More
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the MLW Super Series taping that happened this past Sunday in Norcross, Georgia. – The show drew well in the area, particularly with Latinos. – Gary Juster and Conrad Thompson were backstage. – Hugo Savinovich worked the show as an agent. –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 09.22.22
-Hey, it’s a 24/7 Title sighting! The Title isn’t on the line here, but we can see that it still exists. Lockup to start and Dana gets a shove and flexes over it. She lands on her feet off a hiptoss and connects with an enziguiri. The crowd is rather hot for the start of this one. Tamina gets in a kick and hits a slam for two. Tamina hooks a chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dana. She fights out but runs into an elbow. Heavy forearms in the corner followed by a whip to the opposite corner. Tamina hits the corner butt splash (the camera angle made that look killer). Tamina misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. Dana gets a roll-up for three, but apparently it was only two even though Tamina didn’t kick out. The crowd boos that one and I don’t blame them. Someone screwed up there! Tamina lands an elbow as even KP and Saxton are annoyed by the call. Tamina heads up, but Brooke brings her down with a slam and hits a neckbreaker for the win at 5:00.
411mania.com
Monster’s Ball Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Masha Slamovich has an opponent for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. At tonight’s Victory Road, Jordynne Grace defeated Max the Impaler in a Pick Your Poison match, with Max being Slamovich’s hand-chosen opponent. After the match, Grace revealed that GCW star Allie Katch will be her opponent for Slamovich, with the bout taking place on next week’s show in a Monster’s Ball bout.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Once Asking Vince McMahon For Release, Comments On Origin of DX Chop
In an interview with the New York Post, Shawn Michaels spoke about asking Vince McMahon for his WWE release years ago and what the former chairman’s reaction was. He also gave the origin of the DX ‘Suck It’ crotch chop. Here are highlights:. On the suck it...
411mania.com
Blue Meanie Hopes WWE Acknowledges ECW Before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia
WrestleMania 40 is headed to Philadelphia in 2024, and Blue Meanie hopes WWE acknowledges ECW at the PPV. Meanie spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed how WWE has always acknowledged the history of promotions in the regions they visit for WrestleMania. He said he hopes they do the same for ECW, which was of course a mainstay of the Philly area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
The Rock Meets Young Rock Cast Members In Person, Shares Pics & More Online
The Rock has finally gotten the chance to meet several of Young Rock’s cast in person, and he shared some pics and videos of the meetings online. The show is currently filming its third season in Memphis, and Rock posted to Instagram to note that because the first two seasons filmed in Australia, he has never actually met several members of the cast in person including Ana Tuisila and Joseph Lee Anderson. You can see his posts below.
411mania.com
Lineup For WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 2, New Preview Clip Online
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a new synopsis and preview for this weekend’s syndicated TV episode. “Superheroes Attack” – On WOW – Women Of Wrestling, you never know who’s going to show up! She’s fresh, fly, and funktastic — Foxxy Fierce makes her in-ring debut against the cold-hearted dissident Ice Cold — and that’s only the tip of the iceberg! The Heavy Metal Sisters look to turn the squared circle into their personal mosh pit when they lock up against Miami’s spiciest duo Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson. Former Miss Pacific Leia Makoa looks to pull the plug on Glitch the Gamer, and in the Main Event The Queen of Kings Reina del Rey goes toe-to-toe with Australia’s own Princess Aussie!
411mania.com
More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on AEW names that WWE reportedly reached out. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, the prevously-reported Malakai Black had indicated to contacts in WWE that he wished he was still there. There were those in management at AEW that believed Black wanted to go back to the company and some higher ups who were of the “if they want to go, let them” mindset. As noted, Black has reportedly received a conditional release, though details on the release are not known.
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.23.22
Hey there people, another Friday and another episode of Smackdown. Tonight the WWE is in my neck of the woods and they need to start building up Extreme Rules immediately if not sooner. But Roman Reigns will be present, his opponent for Sweet Saudi Blood Money, uh I mean Crown Jewel got announced and I’m sure he’ll have things to say about having to wrestle Logan Paul. The Usos will defend their tag team titles against Butch and Ridge Holland, a title change seems quite unlikely but the match has some potential as long as Ridge’s involvement is limited. Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre continue their budding rivalry, there’s a decent chance their first bout is at Extreme Rules so that could be furthered tonight. Braun Strowman will be in action when he takes on Otis, hey remember when Otis was incredibly over and had gobs of momentum? Pepperidge Farms remembers. There’s also been a lot of hints about a big reveal tonight given some needlessly cryptic and complicated clues that’ve been playing lately, so naturally the speculation is that Bray Wyatt could show up. Last week Shotzi began her attempt to take on the record for most face/heel changes when she randomly became a face to help Raquel Rodriguez fight off Damage Control. Alright, that’s all the preamble I’m giving out this week so let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match
The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
411mania.com
Kofi Kingston Reflects On the Length Of His WWE Run, How WWE’s Fanbase Has Evolved
Kofi Kingston has had a 14-year run in WWE to date, and he recently looked back at his time in the company and how the fanbase has evolved. Kingston spoke with WrestleRant Radio’s Graham Matthews for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
411mania.com
DJ Whoo Kid Weighs In On His AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Experience
DJ Whoo Kid appeared on last night’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite, and the DJ and radio host shared his thoughts on the experience in a new video. The Shade 45 DJ walked The Acclaimed to the ring for their match with Swerve In Our Glory, which saw The Acclaimed pick up the win and the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
411mania.com
Buddy Matthews Rumored to be on His Way Out of AEW
– According to a report by Fightful Select, wrestler Buddy Matthews could be done with AEW for the time being or on his way out of the company. According to sources familiar with the situation, the finish for the No DQ Match between Sting and Darby Allin vs. The House of Black at last Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam was done as a way to write Matthews off of AEW TV for the moment.
Comments / 0