WSET
Structure fire on 9th Street in Salem caused several vehicles to be damaged
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning. This incident happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. The department said that there were four people inside the building at the time, and were able to escape without injury.
School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to the hospital
UPDATE 9/24/22: Virginia State Police say charges are now pending for the driver of the car who hit the school bus in Henry County. State Police are still investigating the crash. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two children were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Henry County. […]
WSET
Two students injured after school bus crashes on River Road in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Two students were injured after a school bus crashed in Henry County on Friday morning. Director of Communications for the Henry County Public Schools Monica Hatchett said the incident happened just before 8:15 a.m. Hatchett said Bus 113 was traveling down River Road towards...
WSLS
lootpress.com
Wyoming County route scheduled to close for railroad work
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Scheduled railroad crossing work looks to potentially alter the flow of traffic for motorists in the Wyoming County area in the coming weeks. As reported by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, railroad crossing work set to be conducted on October 8th, 2022 at the Pineville Water Plant will see the corresponding route closed throughout the business day.
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Raleigh and Fayette Counties
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a. East Central Boone County in central West Virginia…. Southeastern Kanawha County in central West Virginia…. West Central Fayette County in southeastern West Virginia…. Northwestern Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia…. * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 1222 PM EDT, Doppler...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:56 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in traffic on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 135.6. As of 6:39 p.m., traffic was backed up...
wchstv.com
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
whee.net
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
Metro News
Services to be limited through the weekend following fire at Beckley Travel Plaza
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Flames and smoke caused by a grease fire damaged the Beckley Travel Plaza just off the West Virginia Turnpike in Raleigh County early Friday morning. The blaze, which reported at about 6:26 a.m., started in the Burger King restaurant. Firefighters said the flames got into the ceiling of the travel plaza but did not break through the roof.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle pursuit ends in fatal crash in Patrick Co.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Patrick County during a vehicle pursuit. VSP says the crash happened on Thursday, September 22 at 4:01 p.m. on Route 8 at the Ashby Drive intersection. A 1987 Jeep Commanche was traveling south on Route 8 fleeing from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office when it attempted to make a sharp right turn and went down a steep embankment.
WSET
Roanoke officials deliver message to parents as concerns grow over recent school threats
ROANOKE CITY, Va. (WSET) — Recent threats made to Roanoke City Public Schools this week spiked concern among parents in the area. Roanoke City Officials delivered a message regarding these threats in a YouTube video and on their social media platforms. The district is asking you to watch the...
WDBJ7.com
WSET
Rocky Mount Police Department received appreciation gifts for their officers
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police department thanked a team for appreciation towards officers. They thanked Angie McGhee and the Franklin County Home Team. Police said that the company wanted to recognize its officers for the great job they do every day in helping to keep the citizens of Rocky Mount safe.
New physical therapy facility opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County. H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages. Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they […]
WSLS
WSET
