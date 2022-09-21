ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to the hospital

UPDATE 9/24/22: Virginia State Police say charges are now pending for the driver of the car who hit the school bus in Henry County. State Police are still investigating the crash. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two children were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Henry County. […]
State police investigating fatal crash in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Patrick County. The vehicle crashed at 4:01 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Ashby Drive, according to police. Officials say a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche was heading south on Route 8 when it...
Wyoming County route scheduled to close for railroad work

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Scheduled railroad crossing work looks to potentially alter the flow of traffic for motorists in the Wyoming County area in the coming weeks. As reported by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, railroad crossing work set to be conducted on October 8th, 2022 at the Pineville Water Plant will see the corresponding route closed throughout the business day.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:56 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in traffic on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 135.6. As of 6:39 p.m., traffic was backed up...
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Car chase becomes fatal

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
Beckley Travel Plaza closed following a fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Travel Plaza on I-77 is closed following a fire. According to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started as a grease fire in Burger King. Employees called 911 and evacuated. Wriston said the fire was contained within 30 minutes. Bradley Prosperity Volunteer […]
Services to be limited through the weekend following fire at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Flames and smoke caused by a grease fire damaged the Beckley Travel Plaza just off the West Virginia Turnpike in Raleigh County early Friday morning. The blaze, which reported at about 6:26 a.m., started in the Burger King restaurant. Firefighters said the flames got into the ceiling of the travel plaza but did not break through the roof.
Vehicle pursuit ends in fatal crash in Patrick Co.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Patrick County during a vehicle pursuit. VSP says the crash happened on Thursday, September 22 at 4:01 p.m. on Route 8 at the Ashby Drive intersection. A 1987 Jeep Commanche was traveling south on Route 8 fleeing from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office when it attempted to make a sharp right turn and went down a steep embankment.
New physical therapy facility opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County. H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages. Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they […]
Salem fire displaces four people

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
'Being pursued': 28-year-old man dead in Patrick Co. crash: VSP

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 8 at the intersection of Ashby Drive on Thursday. This incident happened at 4:01 p.m. and the crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff's Office state police said.
