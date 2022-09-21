BECKLEY, W.Va. — Flames and smoke caused by a grease fire damaged the Beckley Travel Plaza just off the West Virginia Turnpike in Raleigh County early Friday morning. The blaze, which reported at about 6:26 a.m., started in the Burger King restaurant. Firefighters said the flames got into the ceiling of the travel plaza but did not break through the roof.

