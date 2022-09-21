The Exchange 09.21.22: McCook Lake residents concerned about canal, housing project; Theater, film, arts gear up for fall; WIT to offer team sports

Read full article on original website
Related
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY TO HOST RE-EVENT ON SATURDAY
A REMINDER THAT SIOUX CITY WILL HOST ANOTHER RE-EVENT TO RECYCLE ELECTRONICS AND OTHER ITEMS SATURDAY AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT. A FEE WILL BE CHARGED FOR EACH ELECTRONICS ITEM RECYCLED INCLUDING $5 DOLLARS FOR COMPUTER MONITORS AND TABLETS, FAX MACHINES, LAPTOPS AND PRINTERS. GAME CONSOLES...
siouxlandnews.com
North Sioux City announces expansion of Graham Airport
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — North Sioux City is moving forward with an expansion of its airport. It has acquired around 95 acres of land directly adjoining Graham Airport as part of the newly-named River Bend Business Park. The goal is to create a "world-class, public-use Executive Airpark" called Graham Airpark. The $17 million project will include a 6,600-foot-long runway capable of handling large corporate aircraft and will take about two years to complete.
kscj.com
COOK PARK CONCERT PLAN PUT ON HOLD
SIOUX CITY CAME UP A LITTLE BIT SHORT IN ONLINE VOTING TO ADVANCE IN AN ATTEMPT TO GET FUNDING FROM THE LEVITT FOUNDATION FOR A SERIES OF OUTDOOR CONCERTS AT COOK PARK NEXT YEAR. THE PROJECT NEEDED TO MAKE THE TOP 20 IN THE NATIONAL COMPETITION TO MAKE THE SECOND...
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
There aren’t many dogs like Frank, who’s a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He’s one of just 34 living in the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $459,000
Custom built in 2016, this property offers the best of both worlds!! The new owners will fall in love with the expansive views of the countryside as well as having shopping and schools a short distance from home. The quality materials used here set this home apart from the competition. The main floor offers an open concept living, dining, and kitchen space. The kitchen boasts a huge island for entertaining family and friends, Knotty Alder cabinetry, quartz counters, and a deep white composite farm house sink. The dining area is good sized and includes a slider to access the covered Trex deck. The living room is generous sized and completes the open concept living space at the heart of the home. Additionally on the main floor you will find a nice sized master suite and a master bath with a custom built in cabinet and walk in closet. The second bedroom on the main is also good sized and includes a large closet. The second bath services the second bedroom and guests as well. The laundry area is located off the garage and includes a convenient drop zone for coats, shoes, and back packs!! One of the many attractive details of this home is the modern wood and cable staircase that leads you to the lower level. The majority of the basement is finished with a huge family room, 2 bedrooms with egress windows, and a third bath is plumbed with a shower stall in place. The only things left to do are flooring, trim, doors, and some bathroom fixtures. When you drive up to this property you will appreciate the attention to detail. At the street the owners installed sections of split rail fencing with gorgeous plantings and grasses. The landscaping around the property is extensive and well thought out as well. Another bonus here is a 960 sq. ft. garage with a ton of storage options. Great curb appeal and attention to detail inside and out!! Property qualifies for 4 more years of tax abatement..
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
Trail of stolen items helps Sioux City police find burglary suspect
One of three suspects in a burglary on Tuesday was found after police followed a trail of stolen items.
RELATED PEOPLE
kwit.org
Newscast 09.23.22: Brief lockout at West, West Middle and Loess Hills this morning due to "veiled threat" on social media
Things are back to normal at West High School and two other Sioux City schools after receiving what are calling a “veiled threat” this morning. Sioux City Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a news release that a West High student notified school administrators and police this morning of a "veiled threat" posted on social media. The nature of the threat was not disclosed. Police have made contact with the student who made the initial post. The juvenile-male is being questioned on the matter. As the post was not a direct threat, the department is referring this incident to the County Attorney’s Office for consideration for charges.
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg road closed for construction
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO)-If you’re traveling in northwestern Harrisburg today, there is a road closure we want to tell you about. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Tom Sawyer Trail will be closed near Oxford Avenue. Crews will be tying in to the existing water main. Work is expected to take a day.
nwestiowa.com
Meghan Danielson joins Hawarden police staff
HAWARDEN—Meghan Danielson is ready to make a difference in her hometown after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Aug. 22. She and Gage Klein were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John Millikan and officer Stephanie Arroyo. Danielson, a 20-year-old Hawarden native, has been...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden questions natural gas rate increase
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Public Works director Travis Waterman gave the Hawarden City Council at its Sept. 14 meeting an update on a potential natural gas rate increase sought by Northern Natural Gas. Northern Natural Gas as a rate regulated utility business must ask and prove that an increased rate is needed....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
nwestiowa.com
Van Den Berg goes on trip of a lifetime
SIOUX CENTER—Midwest Honor Flight provided the journey of a lifetime for Vietnam War veteran Ran Van Den Berg on Sept. 10. For one day’s trip, the 71-year-old Sioux Center native got to see a lot around Washington, D.C. Of course, one of the highlights of his time there...
kiwaradio.com
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. David Thompson, 46, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison and must serve three years on supervised release after completing his sentence.
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
Comments / 0