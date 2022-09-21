Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Citing deep extent of contamination , DEQ delays soil removal from homes near J.H. Baxter plant
There are more delays in the planned removal of soil from residences near the closed J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says five homes were scheduled to have soil contaminated with high levels of dioxins removed and replaced by year’s end. But with some yards showing contamination as deep as 12 inches, more sampling is needed to help determine the amount.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
philomathnews.com
Firefighters extinguish tractor fire at Greenberry Road property
Philomath firefighters extinguished a tractor that caught on fire Thursday night at a rural property on Greenberry Road. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, fire information officer who served as incident commander on the operation, said local firefighters received the call for help at 8 p.m. with a response from both the main station in Philomath and the district’s Inavale substation on Llewellyn Road.
nbc16.com
House fire on Lookingglass Road under investigation, displaces 2 adults, 3 children
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An investigation is underway following a fire Thursday at a Douglas County home. At 12:20 p.m. on September 22, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 1595 W. Lookingglass Road. The reporting party stated all residents had evacuated the residence. Arriving firefighters...
kezi.com
Neighbors and witnesses seek answers after human remains are found in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.—Nearby residents and witnesses are searching for answers after human remains were found off Highway 101 across from Fred Myer near Munsel Lake Road. Police said they found the body Wednesday afternoon just before 5 p.m. David Stentz rents out and makes sandboards right across the street from...
kezi.com
Albany Fire Department to receive $1.33 million to hire firefighters
ALBANY, Ore. -- Albany Fire Department, as well as fire districts in Scappoose and Portland will be receiving a total of several million dollars in federal funding to support their operations. The Department of Homeland Security reports the city of Albany has secured $1.33 million in funding from the Staffing...
kcfmradio.com
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
Plane crash site near Mount Jefferson found, 1 dead: United States Coast Guard
A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has gone missing, United States Coast Guard said.
kezi.com
Pilot of small aircraft dead after crashing near Mt. Jefferson
LINN COUNTY, Ore. - A pilot of a small aircraft is dead after crashing near the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness area Thursday afternoon. According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, the initial call of a downed plane came in at 4:14 p.m. Thursday. Hikers in the area reported hearing what sounded like an airplane engine followed by a loud crash.
hh-today.com
Box on the roof: City sets public hearing
Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with RV in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a RV in Florence Saturday afternoon, Western Lane Fire officials confirmed. Emergency crews responded around 2:40 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Quince Street and Highway 126. Highway 126 was closed between Highway 101 and Quince Street. Florence...
kqennewsradio.com
THREE CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR A WATERWAY
Three people were cited for littering near a waterway early Tuesday, in two separate incidents. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:00 a.m. a 54-year old transient was contacted near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The man had a camp set up on the old train trestle, which is now a walking bridge directly over Deer Creek. Debris was spread over an area of forty feet in length and almost the complete width of the bridge. The trash appeared to amount to about five pickup truck loads. The transient was cited and instructed to clean up the huge mess.
beachconnection.net
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Brewer: Corps won’t repay city for Foster Dam water release
City Manager Nancy Brewer informed the Lebanon City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting that the Army Corps of Engineers would not repay the city for expenses incurred from the release of a significant amount of water from Foster Dam without warning in May. The event was the result...
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
kqennewsradio.com
SECOND DAY WITH RAIN IN ROSEBURG
Roseburg had significant rainfall for the second day in a row, on Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .45 inches of rain. That followed .33 inches of rain on Tuesday. Fall begins with dry conditions starting Thursday through the next week. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.
Channel 6000
Pot, hash oil, $82K, luxury car seized in Lane County
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of pot plants, dried plants, butane hash oil and more than $80,000 were found when Lane County authorities searched a property in Junction City, officials said. One person faces multiple charges. The search at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane was...
kezi.com
Nazi flag suddenly appears at Florence Business Center, quickly taken down
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A Nazi flag hoisted at the Florence Business Center Thursday morning was removed as soon as employees noticed its presence, they said. An image of a Nazi flag flying at the Florence Business Center was posted to social media at about 11:30 a.m. on September 22. According to employees at the business center, the flag was not present when they arrived at the building at 8:30 a.m. that morning. Employees add that when they noticed it, they rushed to take down the flag as quickly as possible.
kezi.com
Springfield Police Department's annual Open House returns
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- For the first time in two years, the Springfield Police Department's annual Open House event happened Saturday. Dozens of people came out to meet the officers, see the department's new patrol cars, and watch drone demonstrations. Police K9s also showed their best tricks to the crowd. The...
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
