If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
WDW News Today
Parts of Walt Disney World Under State of Emergency as Tropical Depression Approaches, Philadelphia Police Filed Local Crimes as Occurring in Walt Disney World for a Decade, & More: Daily Recap (9/23/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today
Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
It's Alive: New Yorker Gets A Surprise Package With Living Creatures Inside
The lizards and iguanas were taken in by a nonprofit, which said that live animals are "often" delivered to the wrong address.
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
WDW News Today
Two New Haunted Mansion Musical Figurines Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a fan of all things Halloween, the Haunted Mansion, or both, then Memento Mori is a must-stop on your next visit to the Magic Kingdom! We took a spirited trip there recently and found new Haunted Mansion musical figurines.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
WDW News Today
Construction Moving Slowly For Downtown Disney District Reimagining
While demolition was completed and the land was cleared four months ago, we haven’t seen significant construction at Downtown Disney District yet. The district’s west side is being completely reimagined. Several construction vehicles are parked at the site, behind construction walls. One section is roped off with orange...
WDW News Today
Coca-Cola Rooftop Bar in Disney Springs No Longer Serving Alcohol, Liquor License Ended
When we stopped by the Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Bar today in Disney Springs, we noticed that all alcohol has been removed from the menu. The rooftop bar was known for serving cocktails featuring Coca-Cola products, such as “Spiked Vanilla Coke” or “Blackberry Fresca Paloma”. Now those beverages are no longer available.
WDW News Today
EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Revealed, Visa-Free Travel to Japan Returning, Buzzy Theft Documentary Announced, and More: Daily Recap (9/22/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 22, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris Monopoly Board Game Coming Soon
To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, a brand new 100% Disneyland Paris Monopoly board game has been created!. According to the Disneyland Paris Annual Pass Facebook page, Annual Pass members will have a preview access to this product on October 19 at The Storybook Store from 9am to 8pm.
WDW News Today
Batuu Bounty Hunters Symbol Added Throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park
A symbol for the Bounty Hunters’ Guild has popped up on doors throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. These yellow stamps indicate where guests will be able to collect their bounties during the Batuu Bounty Hunters game available via MagicBand+. MagicBand+ and the game will debut...
WDW News Today
New Latin Dance Show Premiering at Universal Orlando Resort This Weekend
Universal Orlando Resort Team Members just announced that a new dance show will debut in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida this Saturday. ¡Vamos! – Báilalo is a high-energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair. Watch clips from the show in the Instagram post embedded above or here.
