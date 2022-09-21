ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
WKYT 27

Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
Eastern Progress

EKU student charged with rape no longer in custody

Eastern Kentucky University student and Kappa Sigma member Chase Dillon is no longer in custody of the Madison County Detention Center after appearing in court for arraignment Friday for charges related to his Sept. 19 arrest by the Richmond Police Department (RPD). Dillon has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree...
clayconews.com

Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WTVQ

Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
WKYT 27

Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month. The shooting, which was on September 10, happened on West Short Street and Mill Street. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One had critical injuries and the other was treated for reported non-life threatening injuries.
WKYT 27

Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: Daycare discrimination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
WKYT 27

WATCH | Police investigating deadly Lexington shooting

RAW VIDEO | Ky. student nearly hit getting off school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as a 9th grader was getting off of the bus. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 14 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co. student...
WTVQ

Block party to help heal hurt in community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
