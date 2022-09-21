Read full article on original website
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
EKU student charged with rape no longer in custody
Eastern Kentucky University student and Kappa Sigma member Chase Dillon is no longer in custody of the Madison County Detention Center after appearing in court for arraignment Friday for charges related to his Sept. 19 arrest by the Richmond Police Department (RPD). Dillon has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree...
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
Two teens facing charges in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month. The shooting, which was on September 10, happened on West Short Street and Mill Street. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital. One had critical injuries and the other was treated for reported non-life threatening injuries.
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WKYT Investigates: Daycare discrimination
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
WATCH | Police investigating deadly Lexington shooting
RAW VIDEO | Ky. student nearly hit getting off school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as a 9th grader was getting off of the bus. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 14 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co. student...
Block party to help heal hurt in community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced in connection with scheme to steal guns & ammo from KSP
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble has been sentenced in connection with a scheme to steal guns and ammo from Kentucky State Police and then sell them. The crime happened nearly five years ago. In June 2018, Goble was indicted by a Scott County Grand...
Look: Lexington Catholic (Kentucky) turns potential blooper into a fumbling, rumbling touchdown
Enjoy one of the wackiest plays of the high school football season thus far
Lexington police looking for driver who intentionally caused crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night. It happened on Man O’ War near Polo Club Boulevard. Police said the driver of one car intentionally hit another, causing that car to go into a ditch. Investigators say that driver...
