Broncos' Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett’s staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and others in the organization. His first game in the booth for the Broncos (1-1) came Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Rosburg’s hiring as a senior assistant followed several operational miscues by Denver’s rookie head coach and multiple communication breakdowns on his staff in the first two weeks of the season.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Blown scoring chances, late penalty prove costly for Chiefs
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones blamed himself for the Chiefs’ first loss of the season. Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes accepted responsibility, too. The truth was there were plenty of head-scratching moments Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts rallied for the go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds left to steal a 20-17 victory in their home opener. “It (stinks), man,” Jones said when asked about the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew on Indy’s final drive. “It was third down, we got off the field, defense fought hard and I kind of put us in a situation to get back on the field. And then we got scored on, and that sums up the game. So, I’ll take that one. It was my fault. It was definitely my fault.”
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco
Denver elevated Hinton from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3. It's Hinton's second consecutive week on the active roster after he caught his only target for 20 yards in Week 2 versus Houston. With Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip) both questionable for Sunday's contest, Hinton could very well be a top-three option in the Broncos' passing attack when they take on the Niners.
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Totals 46 yards in loss
Claypool secured three of six targets for 35 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. Claypool tied for third in receptions for the Steelers on the night and also drew the third-most targets. The athletic third-year wideout's yardage tally, modest as it was, was a new season high, and he's now logged six targets apiece in each of the first three games. The 24-year-old is averaging only 7.2 yards per reception, however, a far cry from the 14.0-plus yards per catch he's tallied in his first two seasons. Claypool will aim to build on his overall numbers in a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
Haugh: Bears win a football game, but Justin Fields loses momentum in his development
Soon enough at Halas Hall, they’ll confront the reality that required looking beyond the scoreboard. The Bears won a football game, but Justin Fields lost momentum Sunday in his progress toward becoming their franchise quarterback.
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Won't play in Week 3
Griffin (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Griffin presumably picked up the Achilles issue during the team's Week 2 loss to the Packers. The backup tight end didn't practice at all this week and will miss at least one contest, but the extent of the issue remains unclear.
Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday
Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Now officially on IR
Tennessee placed Lewan (knee) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Before the move, Lewan announced that he would be out for the remainder of the 2022 season via his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys." Per coach Mike Vrabel, Dennis Daley will replace Lewan as the Titans' starting left tackle for the rest of the campaign.
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday
Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No offensive snaps
Johnson played 15 special-teams snaps and did not line up on offense in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Johnson was active for the first time this season, as Demetric Felton was given the night off. The former has experience as a returner, but the Browns did not have him return once, choosing to use Chester Rogers on punts and Jerome Ford or David Bell on kickoffs. It's possible the Browns don't want to expose Johnson to injury as a returner so that he can be used as a trade chip later in the season.
Bills' Mitch Morse: Will miss Week 3
Morse (elbow) is inactive Week 3 against the Dolphins. Morse did enter the week with a "questionable" tag, but it's a bit surprising to see him inactive given the trio of limited practices he logged this week. Greg Mancz appears to be the primary candidate to fill in at center in his stead.
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Another DNP on Friday
Watkins (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Watkins finished the week with consecutive absences, so he's trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) sat out again as well, while Allen Lazard (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to the practice field. If neither Watkins nor Cobb recover by Sunday, Green Bay's receiving corps would be led by Lazard, Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Packers' Christian Watson: Not expected to play Sunday
Watson (hamstring) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers will already be without Sammy Watkins (hamstring), who landed on IR on Saturday, though veteran Randall Cobb (illness) is expected to play Sunday. If Watson is indeed ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it will fall to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and potentially Cobb to act as Green Bay's clear top wideouts.
Orioles' Mike Baumann: Set to start Saturday
Baumann will start Saturday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The 27-year-old rejoined the Orioles on Sept. 11 and has made two appearances out of the bullpen, but he'll start Saturday with Tyler Wells (shoulder) on the injured list. Baumann covered two frames in each of those outings and is unlikely to have a full starting workload.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Should return by Sunday
Molina is dealing with general soreness but is expected to return no later than Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina is on the bench for the third straight game Friday against the Dodgers. While his absence does appear to be injury-related, he may not be dealing with anything other than the general wear-and-tear that comes with catching at any age, let alone age 40.
