Lions final injury report for Week 3: 4 key players listed as questionable
The Detroit Lions will head to Minnesota in Week 3 to face the Vikings. They’ll do so with four of their most talented players all questionable for Sunday’s matchup with injuries. Center Frank Ragnow (toe), running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) are...
Vikings vs Lions: 5 things you can count on
These aren't the same submissive Lions, but will they still serve as a trusty security blanket on Sunday?
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Dan Orlovsky: 'I Say the Lions Are a Playoff Team'
ESPN NFL analyst explains why the Detroit Lions are a playoff team.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco
Denver elevated Hinton from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3. It's Hinton's second consecutive week on the active roster after he caught his only target for 20 yards in Week 2 versus Houston. With Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip) both questionable for Sunday's contest, Hinton could very well be a top-three option in the Broncos' passing attack when they take on the Niners.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Totals 46 yards in loss
Claypool secured three of six targets for 35 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. Claypool tied for third in receptions for the Steelers on the night and also drew the third-most targets. The athletic third-year wideout's yardage tally, modest as it was, was a new season high, and he's now logged six targets apiece in each of the first three games. The 24-year-old is averaging only 7.2 yards per reception, however, a far cry from the 14.0-plus yards per catch he's tallied in his first two seasons. Claypool will aim to build on his overall numbers in a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
Haugh: Bears win a football game, but Justin Fields loses momentum in his development
Soon enough at Halas Hall, they’ll confront the reality that required looking beyond the scoreboard. The Bears won a football game, but Justin Fields lost momentum Sunday in his progress toward becoming their franchise quarterback.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 72 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
Read more on why the Detroit Lions are facing long odds to defeat the Minnesota Vikings.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Won't play in Week 3
Griffin (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Griffin presumably picked up the Achilles issue during the team's Week 2 loss to the Packers. The backup tight end didn't practice at all this week and will miss at least one contest, but the extent of the issue remains unclear.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
What the Vikings' plan to replace Harrison Smith says about Lewis Cine
The Vikings' first-round pick safety might not start in place of the injured Smith. Should they be concerned if he doesn't?
CBS Sports
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Now officially on IR
Tennessee placed Lewan (knee) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Before the move, Lewan announced that he would be out for the remainder of the 2022 season via his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys." Per coach Mike Vrabel, Dennis Daley will replace Lewan as the Titans' starting left tackle for the rest of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday
Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday
Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
CBS Sports
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No offensive snaps
Johnson played 15 special-teams snaps and did not line up on offense in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Johnson was active for the first time this season, as Demetric Felton was given the night off. The former has experience as a returner, but the Browns did not have him return once, choosing to use Chester Rogers on punts and Jerome Ford or David Bell on kickoffs. It's possible the Browns don't want to expose Johnson to injury as a returner so that he can be used as a trade chip later in the season.
