Detroit, MI

CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3

Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability

Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco

Denver elevated Hinton from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3. It's Hinton's second consecutive week on the active roster after he caught his only target for 20 yards in Week 2 versus Houston. With Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip) both questionable for Sunday's contest, Hinton could very well be a top-three option in the Broncos' passing attack when they take on the Niners.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders

Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Steelers' Chase Claypool: Totals 46 yards in loss

Claypool secured three of six targets for 35 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in the Steelers' 29-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. Claypool tied for third in receptions for the Steelers on the night and also drew the third-most targets. The athletic third-year wideout's yardage tally, modest as it was, was a new season high, and he's now logged six targets apiece in each of the first three games. The 24-year-old is averaging only 7.2 yards per reception, however, a far cry from the 14.0-plus yards per catch he's tallied in his first two seasons. Claypool will aim to build on his overall numbers in a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday

Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Ryan Griffin: Won't play in Week 3

Griffin (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Griffin presumably picked up the Achilles issue during the team's Week 2 loss to the Packers. The backup tight end didn't practice at all this week and will miss at least one contest, but the extent of the issue remains unclear.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Titans' Taylor Lewan: Now officially on IR

Tennessee placed Lewan (knee) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Before the move, Lewan announced that he would be out for the remainder of the 2022 season via his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys." Per coach Mike Vrabel, Dennis Daley will replace Lewan as the Titans' starting left tackle for the rest of the campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday

Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday

Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No offensive snaps

Johnson played 15 special-teams snaps and did not line up on offense in Thursday's 29-17 win over the Steelers in Week 3. Johnson was active for the first time this season, as Demetric Felton was given the night off. The former has experience as a returner, but the Browns did not have him return once, choosing to use Chester Rogers on punts and Jerome Ford or David Bell on kickoffs. It's possible the Browns don't want to expose Johnson to injury as a returner so that he can be used as a trade chip later in the season.
NFL

