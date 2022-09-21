ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, IL

Thornton High School teacher surprised by family, awarded honor by colleagues

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3XRh_0i4vh87500

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Thornton High School teacher in south suburban Harvey , who never envisioned going into education, was honored for his work in the classroom and on the soccer field.

Forty-year-old Dave Gonzalez was surprised Tuesday in his classroom on National Care for Kids Day during National Hispanic Heritage Month. He was honored by the group Buddy’s Helpers.

Gonzalez had not planned to become a teacher. He was going to be an actuary.

“I was actually preparing for my actuary exams,” Gonzalez said. “My brother convinced me to come do a full-time sub position while I was doing that because I was living with him, and he was kind of, like, ‘You got to pay some bills here,’ so I started doing it, and I just fell in love with it.”

Gonzalez said teaching is not an easy job, but it’s a very rewarding job.

He and four of his six siblings are educators.

Gonzalez also coaches the girls soccer team at Thornton, as well as an age-group team.

When Gonzalez was honored in his classroom, his 71-year-old mother and two of his six siblings were on hand, along with Thornton administrators. He was also given two Chicago Bulls tickets.

Gonzalez and another of his siblings were born in the United States. His other siblings and their parents were born in Mexico. Gonzalez said his father died when he was 8, leaving his mother to raise seven children.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harvey, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Thornton, IL
Education
City
Harvey, IL
City
Thornton, IL
CBS Chicago

'Now they're without a father and a mother and brother and sister': Uncle caring for surviving children in deadly Oak Forest shooting

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- After a mother and her two children were shot and killed outside their family home in Oak Forest, their uncle is stepping up to take care of the mother's two surviving children. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke with the man whose sister was killed Friday, and he said the only thing stronger than his sadness is his shock. Nick Navarez is the younger brother of Lupe Gomez, who was a mother of four. When she and two of her children were shot and killed outside their home, Navarez got a call from one of his nieces saying she...
OAK FOREST, IL
Chicago Defender

Dr. Michael D. Anthony Installed as Prairie State College’s First Black President

Prairie State College held a formal investiture ceremony to install Dr. Michael D. Anthony as the 16th president, the first African American, and the youngest president in the college’s history. Dr. Anthony officially assumed the role of Prairie State College president on October 15, 2021. The ceremony was held Thursday, September 15, 2022, during the college’s homecoming week.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race

The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
VALPARAISO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Soccer#Chicago Bulls#Bills#Highschool#Thornton High School#Buddy S Helpers#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
South Side Weekly

Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook

arynook: an architectural preservationist’s dream. Upon entering this community, one is immediately aware of how unique it is. Unlike the grid layout typical of most Chicago neighborhoods, Marynook is a […] The post Best Fifties-Inspired Suburb in City: Marynook appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
14news.com

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
OAK FOREST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy