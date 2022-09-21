ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

9 Saints on opening injury report for week 3

 4 days ago

The good news first. There were no Saints players who did not practice Wednesday as the team gets ready for their week 3 matchup at Carolina.

The bad news; 9 were limited, including QB Jameis Winston who added an ankle issue to his back injury.

Joining Winston on New Orleans injury rundown:

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

RB Alvin Kamara (rib)

T Ryan Ramczyk  (elbow)

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

WR Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder)

S Marcus Maye (rib)

FB Adam Prentice (shoulder)

WR Deonte Harty (foot)

The Panthers have two players listed on their initial injury report. Corner Donte Jackson (hamstring) was limited while RB Christian McCaffrey (rest) did not practice.

New Orleans, LA
