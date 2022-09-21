Black NFL coaches perform about as well as White coaches but face hurdles to getting and holding the job, Washington Post finds

Read full article on original website
ESPN
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo advising Trey Lance to try to stay positive as he recovers from season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Now that he's back in the role of San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo has plenty to do this week. But before he could fully dive back in, he made sure to reach out to the man he's replacing: injured quarterback Trey Lance. Speaking to...
Broncos' Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett’s staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and others in the organization. His first game in the booth for the Broncos (1-1) came Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Rosburg’s hiring as a senior assistant followed several operational miscues by Denver’s rookie head coach and multiple communication breakdowns on his staff in the first two weeks of the season.
Blown scoring chances, late penalty prove costly for Chiefs
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones blamed himself for the Chiefs’ first loss of the season. Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes accepted responsibility, too. The truth was there were plenty of head-scratching moments Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts rallied for the go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds left to steal a 20-17 victory in their home opener. “It (stinks), man,” Jones said when asked about the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew on Indy’s final drive. “It was third down, we got off the field, defense fought hard and I kind of put us in a situation to get back on the field. And then we got scored on, and that sums up the game. So, I’ll take that one. It was my fault. It was definitely my fault.”
Haugh: Bears win a football game, but Justin Fields loses momentum in his development
Soon enough at Halas Hall, they’ll confront the reality that required looking beyond the scoreboard. The Bears won a football game, but Justin Fields lost momentum Sunday in his progress toward becoming their franchise quarterback.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
Broncos hire former Ravens coach to help with game day decisions
The Baltimore Ravens have been known as a coaching factory over the course of their franchise history. They mold young coaches over the course of many years, and organizations throughout the NFL then hire them away for other roles. However, even veteran coaches who have been on the Baltimore staff have allure to teams, and the Denver Broncos are the most recent team to bring a former Ravens coach on board.
Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Must be NFL on the brain: Pop icon and entrepreneur Rihanna will perform at next year's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the NFL announced Sunday.
Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting
Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
NBC Sports
How Shanahan evaluates Broncos' Wilson-Hackett offense
The Denver Broncos’ offense has gotten off to a slower-than-expected start with quarterback Russell Wilson taking over under center -- good news for the 49ers, who travel to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday for a Week 3 matchup against their one-time NFC West foe and his new team.
