Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
Vantrease rallies Georgia Southern past Ball State 34-23
STATESBORO, Ga. — Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally Georgia Southern to a 34-23 victory over Ball State on Saturday night. Georgia Southern (3-1) trailed 23-20 after Ball State's Ben VonGunten kicked a 25-yard field goal with 12:39 remaining in the...
Comments / 0