Vantrease rallies Georgia Southern past Ball State 34-23

STATESBORO, Ga. — Kyle Vantrease threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and ran for a score to rally Georgia Southern to a 34-23 victory over Ball State on Saturday night. Georgia Southern (3-1) trailed 23-20 after Ball State's Ben VonGunten kicked a 25-yard field goal with 12:39 remaining in the...
STATESBORO, GA

