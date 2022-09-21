ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bend, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting.  The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while.   “If that house is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42

ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
ASHEBORO, NC
City
East Bend, NC
thestokesnews.com

Annual FallFest returned to Walnut Cove

The Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove. Inflatable slides for kids at the Walnut Cove FallFest. Huckelberry Shyne performing at the Walnut Cove FallFest. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove from 2 p.m....
WALNUT COVE, NC
WXII 12

Oktoberfest street party set for Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point is gearing up for a busy weekend. PBSC's Oktoberfest street party is set for Saturday. There will be live music, food trucks, fire trucks, face painting, cigars, desserts, prizes and more. The street next to the brewery will be closed for the fun.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lidl to open a location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

County approves funding to move YVEDDI

A proposed relocation of YVEDDI was raised at Monday night’s meeting of the Surry County Board of County Commissioners. In a back-and-forth discussion that followed the board tried to find the balance between fiscal responsibility and doing the greatest good for the people of Surry County, while voting to approve funding to hasten YVEDDI’s move to a new home in Mount Airy.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded over $2.5 million in project funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce recent grant funding in the amount of $2,505,835 to protect 440 acres of natural areas across the region. Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF). This funding was made possible by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road. The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
archyworldys.com

Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?

The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

