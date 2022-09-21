Read full article on original website
Town council meeting called to address brown water coming out of faucet
RAMSEUR, N.C. — Ramseur Town Council held an emergency meeting Friday to address concerns about brown drinking water. Town officials said the issue is improving and the water is safe to drink. Yet many people in the town are holding off. The discoloration in the water has many factors...
Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42
ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
thestokesnews.com
Annual FallFest returned to Walnut Cove
The Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove. Inflatable slides for kids at the Walnut Cove FallFest. Huckelberry Shyne performing at the Walnut Cove FallFest. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove from 2 p.m....
Firefighter lights the smoker at Cafe 71, Davidson County’s new BBQ restaurant
WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Smoke is rarely a firefighter’s friend, but that’s exactly what Newlan Spears does best. Cafe 71 Smokehouse BBQ is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Welcome. The restaurant is fittingly named after West Lexington Fire and Rescue Station 71. The restaurant is owned by Spears, a local firefighter who […]
WXII 12
Oktoberfest street party set for Saturday
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point is gearing up for a busy weekend. PBSC's Oktoberfest street party is set for Saturday. There will be live music, food trucks, fire trucks, face painting, cigars, desserts, prizes and more. The street next to the brewery will be closed for the fun.
Lidl to open a location in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
triad-city-beat.com
To their own beat: Annual Guilford Native American Association Pow Wow is a celebration of resilience
“For three days in September, this is our sacred ground,” says Pow Wow chairperson Jennifer Baxter Revels as she stands under a burgundy fabric shelter on a mild Saturday afternoon at Jaycee Park in Greensboro. Meandering up a winding path through dappled sunlight, visitors to the 45th Annual Guilford...
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
WXII 12
North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina commission approves more than $1B in school bonds, but denies some project requests
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's Local Government Commission approved more than $1 billion in school bonds this week, though officials tabled or denied funding for other projects. The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his department, is required to approve most debt issued by...
Mount Airy News
County approves funding to move YVEDDI
A proposed relocation of YVEDDI was raised at Monday night’s meeting of the Surry County Board of County Commissioners. In a back-and-forth discussion that followed the board tried to find the balance between fiscal responsibility and doing the greatest good for the people of Surry County, while voting to approve funding to hasten YVEDDI’s move to a new home in Mount Airy.
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded over $2.5 million in project funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) is excited to announce recent grant funding in the amount of $2,505,835 to protect 440 acres of natural areas across the region. Funding was awarded to TRLT by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund (NCLWF). This funding was made possible by the North Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Cooper.
Interstate 40 crash closes lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road. The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected […]
archyworldys.com
Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?
The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
wfdd.org
After management shake up, long-delayed hydroponics greenhouse now set to open
A long-delayed hydroponic greenhouse funded by the City of Winston-Salem is now on track to open in October, after city staffers took over management from the nonprofit first tasked with the job. The project, which was launched in 2016 and slated to open in 2018, was spearheaded by Goler Community...
Man dead after crash on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: THE ROAD HAS SINCE REOPENED FOLLOWING THIS CRASH. A man died after crashing into a pole early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 3:02 a.m. about a crash involving one car on the 3700...
2 dead, 4 injured after Winston-Salem apartment fire, officials say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead and more are displaced after an apartment fire early Friday. Multiple agencies responded to Bethabara Gardens Apartments on Hickory Knoll Drive around 12:30 a.m. Eight apartment units on both the first and second floors were destroyed in the blaze. Crews have been on the scene for multiple […]
