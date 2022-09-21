ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: New Techmobile at Racine Public Library!

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us for her monthly segment to discuss new events and happenings at the library!. They have a brand new techmobile! You can request it or the bookbike to attend an event you host by following the below link:
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Medical examiner called to homicide near 53rd and Villard

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a homicide near 53rd and Villard Sunday, Sept. 25. The ME says the victim is an adult male. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Nonprofit plans to renovate historic Milwaukee theater into a music hub

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic site located on Milwaukee's near west side, will soon turn into an all-ages music hub, thanks to a non-profit called West Side Arts Unlimited. The original State Theater was built in 1915 and had a storied history. Once a black and white cinema featuring silent films the venue evolved to host live music over time. In the 1970s, it became a popular nightclub known as 'The Electric Ballroom' and later renamed 'The Palms,' where major classic rock acts like U2, AC/DC and The Police performed before becoming household names.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Hispanic heritage as 'Los Lecheros”

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The baseball team The Milwaukee Milkmen became Los Lecheros de Milwaukee for the first time this season. It's all part of a celebration of Hispanic Heritage. About 30% of baseball players in the MLB are Latino. That number only keeps growing, just like the Latino...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Medical examiner called to homicide near 37th and Galena

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 37th and Galena Saturday, Sept. 24. The ME says the victim is an adult female. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
CBS 58

CBS 58's One Good Thing: Annual 'Fun Run' fundraiser

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight's One Good Thing takes us to a hometown elementary school for its annual "Fun Run" fundraiser. Each class runs around outside of the school, stopping at different exercise stations along the way. Yours truly was at the push-up station, guiding the kids, including my two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week, Raven the kitten!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 23 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Raven! He is a tiny two-month old boy kitten based in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha parade attack suspect wants to represent himself at trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's unclear who will represent the Waukesha Christmas parade attack suspect going forward. Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six and wounding dozens of others after driving his car through the parade route. A public defender representing Brooks filed a motion to withdraw attorneys Jeremy...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Kindergartners 'Blooming with Knowledge'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The kindergartners at West Bend's McLane Elementary have already made their mark on the school in just the first two weeks of the term. Not to worry though, this paint job was sanctioned. "The very first time they came to art for the school year, they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Rep Theater gets major sponsorship deal for facility renovations

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Wisconsin-based bank has just committed to helping the state's largest performing arts center get closer to its dream home. Associated Bank signed up for a $10 million, 20-year sponsorship for the Milwaukee Rep. Theatre. It's a full audience tonight for Titanic. Theatre-goers are already...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Forest Therapy Series & More!

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friend Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about some fun upcoming events. First, we discussed the Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival. River Bend Nature Center hosts its annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival soon! During the free...
RACINE, WI

