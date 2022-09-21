MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic site located on Milwaukee's near west side, will soon turn into an all-ages music hub, thanks to a non-profit called West Side Arts Unlimited. The original State Theater was built in 1915 and had a storied history. Once a black and white cinema featuring silent films the venue evolved to host live music over time. In the 1970s, it became a popular nightclub known as 'The Electric Ballroom' and later renamed 'The Palms,' where major classic rock acts like U2, AC/DC and The Police performed before becoming household names.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO