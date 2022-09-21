Read full article on original website
Racine & Me: The Cavon Walker Collection
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Camryn Thomas-Walker of the The Cavon Walker Collection joined CBS 58 in studio for a segment on Racine & Me. Walker says he started sewing in 2013-2014 and would often customize brims on baseball caps and change the fabric on the brim. His own collection...
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performs iconic Led Zeppelin music
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A unique musical mashup from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last night, on Sept. 23. "In the days of my youth I was told what it means to be a man." You guessed it-- that's the music of 1970's rock gods Led Zeppelin. MSO created a program...
Racine & Me: New Techmobile at Racine Public Library!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us for her monthly segment to discuss new events and happenings at the library!. They have a brand new techmobile! You can request it or the bookbike to attend an event you host by following the below link:
Medical examiner called to homicide near 53rd and Villard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a homicide near 53rd and Villard Sunday, Sept. 25. The ME says the victim is an adult male. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
58 Hometowns: We're taking the tour to Pleasant Prairie and Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is heading to Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and the Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of our CBS 58 Hometowns tour. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: Time to talk about Christmas and harvest festivals!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Taking a step outside has made it abundantly clear: autumn is here. That is not a bad thing, as it only opens up new opportunities for fun things to do in southeast Wisconsin!. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 to take a peek at a...
Nonprofit plans to renovate historic Milwaukee theater into a music hub
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A historic site located on Milwaukee's near west side, will soon turn into an all-ages music hub, thanks to a non-profit called West Side Arts Unlimited. The original State Theater was built in 1915 and had a storied history. Once a black and white cinema featuring silent films the venue evolved to host live music over time. In the 1970s, it became a popular nightclub known as 'The Electric Ballroom' and later renamed 'The Palms,' where major classic rock acts like U2, AC/DC and The Police performed before becoming household names.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrating the history and traditions of piñatas
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Like tequila and tacos, piñatas have made their way and become popular in the United States. Two Wisconsin women we spoke with have spent the last two years sharing these treasured symbols of Mexican culture. The shape of the piñata in and of itself is...
Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate Hispanic heritage as 'Los Lecheros”
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The baseball team The Milwaukee Milkmen became Los Lecheros de Milwaukee for the first time this season. It's all part of a celebration of Hispanic Heritage. About 30% of baseball players in the MLB are Latino. That number only keeps growing, just like the Latino...
Milwaukee's oldest LGBTQ bar, This is It!, celebrates 54th birthday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Drinks have been flowing for more than half a century at this Milwaukee staple -- "This Is It!," off of Wells Street near Cathedral Square, celebrated its 54th birthday Thursday. This Is It! is not only Milwaukee's longest-running LGBTQ+ bar, but it's the oldest in Wisconsin...
Medical examiner called to homicide near 37th and Galena
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 37th and Galena Saturday, Sept. 24. The ME says the victim is an adult female. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
CBS 58's One Good Thing: Annual 'Fun Run' fundraiser
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight's One Good Thing takes us to a hometown elementary school for its annual "Fun Run" fundraiser. Each class runs around outside of the school, stopping at different exercise stations along the way. Yours truly was at the push-up station, guiding the kids, including my two...
Meet our pet of the week, Raven the kitten!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 23 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Raven! He is a tiny two-month old boy kitten based in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
Waukesha parade attack suspect wants to represent himself at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's unclear who will represent the Waukesha Christmas parade attack suspect going forward. Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six and wounding dozens of others after driving his car through the parade route. A public defender representing Brooks filed a motion to withdraw attorneys Jeremy...
School Bulletin: Kindergartners 'Blooming with Knowledge'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The kindergartners at West Bend's McLane Elementary have already made their mark on the school in just the first two weeks of the term. Not to worry though, this paint job was sanctioned. "The very first time they came to art for the school year, they...
'We don't want it to be a secret anymore': UWM at Waukesha Field Station is a hidden treasure
OCCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nestled away in quiet Lake Country, the UWM at Waukesha Field Station acts as a nature sanctuary for students and community members alike. Open to the public with 3.5-miles of hiking trails, a historic kiln, an over 200-year-old oak tree and so much more, those in charge of the field station hope the public will take notice.
Milwaukee Rep Theater gets major sponsorship deal for facility renovations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Wisconsin-based bank has just committed to helping the state's largest performing arts center get closer to its dream home. Associated Bank signed up for a $10 million, 20-year sponsorship for the Milwaukee Rep. Theatre. It's a full audience tonight for Titanic. Theatre-goers are already...
'Take care of yourself': EKG designer catches own heart blockage with handheld cardia-mobile device
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Dozens participated in the American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk Saturday morning in Milwaukee. But for one man, walking in the event held a special meaning. Two years ago, Matt Pemberton, the director of core solutions at GE Healthcare, was shoveling snow off of his driveway...
Racine & Me: Forest Therapy Series & More!
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Our friend Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about some fun upcoming events. First, we discussed the Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival. River Bend Nature Center hosts its annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival soon! During the free...
Kenosha PD: Suspect taken into custody near 61st Street and 24th Avenue 'without incident'
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a SWAT team response Friday, Sept. 23. The public was briefly asked to avoid the area near 61st Street and 24th Avenue due to an active scene. Police say authorities were dealing with a...
