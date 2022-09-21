Ranger get past Buffs 5-3

Estacada comes out ahead in key Tri-Valley Conference boys soccer matchup; Buffs at home Sept. 22

In a Tri-Valley Conference boys soccer showdown, Estacada knocked off the Madras White Buffalos 5-3 Tuesday, Sept. 20.

In a wild first half, the Buffs scored first, gave up a tying goal, then regained the lead with another goal to make it 2-1.

But before the first half was over, the Rangers netted three consecutive goals to take a 4-2 halftime lead.

Both squads managed a goal in the second half and Madras had it down to a 4-3 margin before the Rangers knocked in their fifth goal.

Scoring goals for Madras were Steve Gonzalez, Gio Diaz and Eban Tapia. Gustavo Santellano, Andres Pineda and Gonzalez assisted on the three goals.

Coach Clark Jones added that Gonzalez, who has scored six goals in three games, also had a goal at the buzzer that wasn't counted.

"I thought we played like we haven't had a game in two weeks and were a little flat. We played well enough on offense to win, but we still need to do a little work on defense," said the coach. "It was a good effort by everyone, but we couldn't overcome our mistakes."

Jones said Estacada was "skilled in the right places. Their midfield was really organized and controlled the game, and they had a really powerful attack. Some of their players were a good deal taller than us, which helps when the ball is in the air. They were physical, but that really wasn't the reason why we lost."

Estacada came into the Madras match as the fourth-ranked 4A soccer squad while the Buffs were 13th.

The Buffs will be back on the home turf Thursday when Gladstone comes to town for a 4 p.m. match.