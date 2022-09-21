ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

Ranger get past Buffs 5-3

By Tony Ahern
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYB1T_0i4vcIAz00 Estacada comes out ahead in key Tri-Valley Conference boys soccer matchup; Buffs at home Sept. 22

In a Tri-Valley Conference boys soccer showdown, Estacada knocked off the Madras White Buffalos 5-3 Tuesday, Sept. 20.

In a wild first half, the Buffs scored first, gave up a tying goal, then regained the lead with another goal to make it 2-1.

But before the first half was over, the Rangers netted three consecutive goals to take a 4-2 halftime lead.

Both squads managed a goal in the second half and Madras had it down to a 4-3 margin before the Rangers knocked in their fifth goal.

Scoring goals for Madras were Steve Gonzalez, Gio Diaz and Eban Tapia. Gustavo Santellano, Andres Pineda and Gonzalez assisted on the three goals.

Coach Clark Jones added that Gonzalez, who has scored six goals in three games, also had a goal at the buzzer that wasn't counted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0i4vcIAz00

"I thought we played like we haven't had a game in two weeks and were a little flat. We played well enough on offense to win, but we still need to do a little work on defense," said the coach. "It was a good effort by everyone, but we couldn't overcome our mistakes."

Jones said Estacada was "skilled in the right places. Their midfield was really organized and controlled the game, and they had a really powerful attack. Some of their players were a good deal taller than us, which helps when the ball is in the air. They were physical, but that really wasn't the reason why we lost."

Estacada came into the Madras match as the fourth-ranked 4A soccer squad while the Buffs were 13th.

The Buffs will be back on the home turf Thursday when Gladstone comes to town for a 4 p.m. match.

Comments / 0

Related
The Madras Pioneer

Buffs beat Gladstone in soccer

Eben Tapia's second-half goal the difference as Madras beats Gladiators 1-0 in boys soccer action An Eben Tapia goal early in the second half was the difference in a 1-0 Madras High School boys soccer victory over Gladstone Sept. 22. Tapia took a pass from Steve Gonzalez and booted a shot from about 15 yards out into the right side of the net. Madras moved to 3-1 with the win and 1-1 in Tri-Valley Conference action, following a 5-3 loss to Estacada on Tuesday. Neither teamsgot free for many clean looks in the first half, and neither team could say they dominated action. In the second half, though, Madras attackers Tapia and Gonzalez kept the pressure on the Gladiators with several shots on goal. The Buffs played solid defense throughout, frustrating the Glads' offense. Madras has another Tri-Valley showdown at home Monday when The Dalles comes to town. On paper, the teams appear evenly matched. The Dalles was 4-1 until tying Crook County on Tuesday 2-2, then losing to league-leading Estacada at home 4-1 Thursday. Gametime is currently scheduled for 4 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madras, OR
Sports
City
Estacada, OR
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Estacada, OR
Sports
City
Gladstone, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Gonzalez
The Madras Pioneer

In 1922 - Drunk cows give former sheriff a bad day

In 1947 - early frost nip neighborhood gardens; In 1997 Kiwanis roast Jay Macy100 YEARS AGO September 21, 1922 A band of milk cows belong to ex-sheriff James Wood of Ashwood got drunk one day last week on moonshine mash emptied in the Wood pasture by parties unknown. Four of the cows formed a quartette and made considerable reputation in those parts on their rendition of the barber shop chord, one cow, with a smile upon her countenance leaned against the gate and tickled her left ear with her left hind hoof for over half a day and the other...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place

Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
PRINEVILLE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Rangers#Tri Valley Conference
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
OREGON STATE
mycentraloregon.com

Crooked River, Ochoco Creek Closed To Fishing

Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
PRINEVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
probrewer.com

Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale

Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

In Columbia Gorge, A Small Hospital Turns To A Big System For Help

The past 10 years have been financially harsh for the small nonprofit Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, one of a dwindling number of Oregon hospitals that are not part of a large system. Since 2013, the independent 49-bed hospital on the Columbia River, 85 miles east of Portland, has...
THE DALLES, OR
kptv.com

2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
The Madras Pioneer

Student performance plummets in Jefferson County and across state

Newly released state testing shows distance learning hurt proficiency scores School testing results released this week clearly demonstrate the pandemic-imposed distance learning had on education in Jefferson County and throughout Oregon. Across the state, proficiency rates dropped about 10 percentage points across mathematics and English language arts since 2019. These trends match nationwide data. The National Assessment of Educational Progress shows reading scores across the country had the largest drop since 1990, and mathematics scores had their first ever decline. The assessment data is not a comprehensive overview of the outcomes or scope of learning or achievement, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
695
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy