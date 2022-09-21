ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Double shooting in Overbrook critically injures 1 man, police say

OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 36-year-old man, while a second victim was also injured in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. According to authorities, the double happened Saturday night, on the 1700 block of North 56th Street. The 36-year-old victim was found by police with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened near the intersection of Pemberton and South 55th Streets around 12 a.m.Police say two men were shot. One of them was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.The other man walked into Mercy Hospital and was later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.There are no arrests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 8 times in Ogontz double shooting, Philadelphia police say

PHILADLPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Ogontz. A car was riddled with bullet holes on the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue around 1:30 p.m.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot 8 times throughout his body and a 30-year old woman was shot once in the shoulder.Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 22, critical after shooting in East Falls, police say

EAST FALLS - A 22-year-old man is in critical after a shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood and a barricade situation is declared. Philadelphia police officials say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of McMichael Street Saturday night, around 8 p.m. The victim was shot in the head, according...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody

A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz

OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man killed in hit-and-run in Mayfair, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Friday evening, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Cottman and Brous Avenues around 9:30 p.m.Police say he was struck by a black Sedan at the intersection. The Sedan then took off westbound on Cottman Avenue, sideswiping a 2006 Hyundai.Police say they discovered the pedestrian 150 feet away from the intersection. He was pronounced dead by medics at 9:38 p.m. The Investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (215) 685-3180.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. man sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm

A Camden County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and for illegally owning a gun, authorities said. Tyquan Burrell, 30, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden to two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

