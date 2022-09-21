Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder in connection with South Street shooting
Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on South Street early Saturday morning.
fox29.com
Double shooting in Overbrook critically injures 1 man, police say
OVERBROOK - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 36-year-old man, while a second victim was also injured in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. According to authorities, the double happened Saturday night, on the 1700 block of North 56th Street. The 36-year-old victim was found by police with...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened near the intersection of Pemberton and South 55th Streets around 12 a.m.Police say two men were shot. One of them was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.The other man walked into Mercy Hospital and was later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.There are no arrests.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in the head dies on way to hospital, suspect sought in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning, but quickly succumbed to his injuries after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police say the man was shot three times in the head on the 1400 block of Girard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He died on his way to the hospital.
Man shot 8 times in Ogontz double shooting, Philadelphia police say
PHILADLPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Ogontz. A car was riddled with bullet holes on the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue around 1:30 p.m.Police say a 30-year-old man was shot 8 times throughout his body and a 30-year old woman was shot once in the shoulder.Both were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
fox29.com
DA: Man arrested for robbing female city worker near Philadelphia Police headquarters
CENTER CITY - A man has been arrested and charged for the robbery and assault of woman in Center City last week. Police say a 25-year-old female city worker was attacked from behind on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, in front of the Philadelphia Police headquarters around 6 a.m. on September 14.
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
fox29.com
Man, 22, critical after shooting in East Falls, police say
EAST FALLS - A 22-year-old man is in critical after a shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood and a barricade situation is declared. Philadelphia police officials say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of McMichael Street Saturday night, around 8 p.m. The victim was shot in the head, according...
Philadelphia police investigating series of Friday night carjackings
In each case, the victims describe two to four men who either acted like they needed help or blocked the driver in before showing a gun and stealing the vehicle.
fox29.com
Everett Beauregard murder: Video released in shooting death of 23-year-old in Philadelphia
Philadelphia police have release surveillance video they say shows a suspect fatally shooting Everett Beauregard in Philadelphia early Thursday morning. Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery.
fox29.com
Officials: 2-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting inside North Philadelphia home
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot twice in the back in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened inside a home on the 2200 block of North 20th Street, Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m. The child was taken to Temple University Hospital...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody
A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.
fox29.com
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
fox29.com
Man, 22, charged with assault related to weekend shooting near Temple campus
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man has been charged, by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, in connection with the melee that resulted in two people shot near Temple University, while a large crowd was nearby. Officials say 22-year-old Troy Mullen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and other related...
fox29.com
Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz
OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
Man killed in hit-and-run in Mayfair, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Friday evening, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Cottman and Brous Avenues around 9:30 p.m.Police say he was struck by a black Sedan at the intersection. The Sedan then took off westbound on Cottman Avenue, sideswiping a 2006 Hyundai.Police say they discovered the pedestrian 150 feet away from the intersection. He was pronounced dead by medics at 9:38 p.m. The Investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (215) 685-3180.
N.J. man sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm
A Camden County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and for illegally owning a gun, authorities said. Tyquan Burrell, 30, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden to two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
fox29.com
Man, 41, injured in Southwest Philadelphia drive-by shooting, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South 51st Street Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30, according to officials. The 41-year-old victim was outside when someone in a silver sedan drove by and shot him.
phillyvoice.com
Philly man pleads guilty to four fatal shootings in murder-for-hire plot
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in federal court to six murders and one attempted murder, four of which were part of a murder-for-hire plot directed by drug traffickers, prosecutors said Wednesday. Ernest Pressley, 42, admitted to his role in the crimes and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison....
fox29.com
'Get involved': Remembering homicide victims while helping loved ones cope and heal in Philadelphia
EAST GERMANTOWN - Sunday, all across the nation, families are remembering those who were murdered and, in Philadelphia Saturday, instead of sorrow, there is hope as folks push for a better future. "We want to help families to find their new normal. We want to educate them and equip them....
