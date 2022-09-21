Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO