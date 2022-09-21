Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
rrobserver.com
Things are looking up
At least, these two girls are looking up, after a collision Friday afternoon at Rio Rancho Stadium, where visiting Volcano Vista shut out the host Rams 4-0. It was the third straight shutout for the Rams (6-6-1, 0-2 in 1-5A) in a 7-day span: 1-0 at St. Pius X on Sept. 17, 6-0 at Cleveland on Sept. 21 and the loss to the Hawks. The Rams, under first-year head coach Todd Doss, have a few days to get some offense together before their next game, 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 at Cibola High.
everythinglubbock.com
New Mexico coach returns to old stomping grounds
LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship football faces off against Cleveland High School from Rio Rancho, New Mexico at 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. Former Idalou running back Robert Garza enters the game with a 3-1 record in his first season as the Storm head coach. Garza was promoted...
‘She would love this:’ HS football game honors ABQ girl who died from pediatric cancer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was no coincidence that Wilson Stadium was covered in gold Friday night. The Manzano Monarchs went head to head with the Sandia Madators on the field. But on the sidelines, this was much more than a football game. Friday night, the color gold had a special meaning. “She really was just […]
KRQE News 13
Darius McCrary is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor and singer Darius McCrary is in Albuquerque to help a family friend. McCrary is in the Duke City to help Teresa Tapia kick off the grand opening of Tapiaville. It’s a training facility that Teresa hopes to use to keep the memory of her late world champion boxer husband Johnny Tapia alive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
LSU vs. New Mexico: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The LSU Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Tiger Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Tigers have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
rrobserver.com
Meet ‘Curly Crow’ author in Bernalillo Saturday
This Curly Crow dude sure gets around. He’s gone camping and he’s gone to the river; now he’s going to school. And it won’t be too long, says this bird’s “owner,” Nicholas Aragon, that he’ll be going to the beach, going to the park and, down the road, going ballooning.
KRQE News 13
Dry and seasonably chilly overnight
Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Retired Bernalillo County fire commander passes away
The dept. released a statement on the passing of a man who served as a part of the agency for 20 years.
ladailypost.com
Twenty-Nine Veterans To Be Laid To Rest At 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral Sept. 29 At Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE — The unclaimed cremated remains of 29 military veterans will be laid to rest at the 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The annual funeral, presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), Bernalillo County...
eenews.net
Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
KOAT 7
This Balloon Fiesta marks 40 years since deadliest festival crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For four decades, it’s been considered one of the worst crashes in Balloon Fiesta history. “So it was my first Balloon Fiesta, and my first day working as a police officer during one of the mass suspensions,” said Ray Schultz. On Sunday morning on...
Albuquerque Italian restaurant shows off new menu item, prepares for competition
Chef David Ruiz visits KRQE with a new menu item.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66
With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
Albuquerque church security guard killed while on the job; suspect in custody
Police reported that the guard was checking on a suspicious vehicle right before his death.
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: eggplant parm at M’tucci’s
My food journey takes me to M’tucci’s Moderno, an Italian restaurant in Rio Rancho with other locations throughout Albuquerque, to try their delicious Eggplant Parmesan. If you do not know, M’tucci’s has been voted as the best Italian restaurant by Albuquerque The Magazine, and is a great choice for traditional and contemporary Italian food.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Public Schools faces problem with absenteeism
Type “chronic absenteeism” into Google on your browser and you see about 124,000,000 search results. Next, type in “solution for chronic absenteeism;” you’ll see about 841,000,000 search results. Not all of them are related to the problem experienced in Rio Rancho Public Schools, but Student...
Police investigating death at home in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a search warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery. It’s not clear if the person who had died was the subject […]
Comments / 0