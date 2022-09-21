ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Things are looking up

At least, these two girls are looking up, after a collision Friday afternoon at Rio Rancho Stadium, where visiting Volcano Vista shut out the host Rams 4-0. It was the third straight shutout for the Rams (6-6-1, 0-2 in 1-5A) in a 7-day span: 1-0 at St. Pius X on Sept. 17, 6-0 at Cleveland on Sept. 21 and the loss to the Hawks. The Rams, under first-year head coach Todd Doss, have a few days to get some offense together before their next game, 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 at Cibola High.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
everythinglubbock.com

New Mexico coach returns to old stomping grounds

LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship football faces off against Cleveland High School from Rio Rancho, New Mexico at 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. Former Idalou running back Robert Garza enters the game with a 3-1 record in his first season as the Storm head coach. Garza was promoted...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Darius McCrary is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor and singer Darius McCrary is in Albuquerque to help a family friend. McCrary is in the Duke City to help Teresa Tapia kick off the grand opening of Tapiaville. It’s a training facility that Teresa hopes to use to keep the memory of her late world champion boxer husband Johnny Tapia alive.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Volleyball Court#Sports#Cleveland High School
rrobserver.com

Meet ‘Curly Crow’ author in Bernalillo Saturday

This Curly Crow dude sure gets around. He’s gone camping and he’s gone to the river; now he’s going to school. And it won’t be too long, says this bird’s “owner,” Nicholas Aragon, that he’ll be going to the beach, going to the park and, down the road, going ballooning.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Dry and seasonably chilly overnight

Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
ROSWELL, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
eenews.net

Can modern water management save the Rio Grande?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kneeling near an irrigation ditch carrying muddy water through modern metal and century-old wooden headgates, Rep. Melanie Stansbury is using a stick to sketch a map of the Rio Grande’s path through New Mexico. Despite the dusty canvas, Stansbury creates an impressively to-scale representation of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66

With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Danny Dines: eggplant parm at M’tucci’s

My food journey takes me to M’tucci’s Moderno, an Italian restaurant in Rio Rancho with other locations throughout Albuquerque, to try their delicious Eggplant Parmesan. If you do not know, M’tucci’s has been voted as the best Italian restaurant by Albuquerque The Magazine, and is a great choice for traditional and contemporary Italian food.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Public Schools faces problem with absenteeism

Type “chronic absenteeism” into Google on your browser and you see about 124,000,000 search results. Next, type in “solution for chronic absenteeism;” you’ll see about 841,000,000 search results. Not all of them are related to the problem experienced in Rio Rancho Public Schools, but Student...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigating death at home in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a search warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery. It’s not clear if the person who had died was the subject […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy