Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park
TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
News On 6
TU Students Living In Retirement Community Perform Concert For Residents
Two University of Tulsa students are calling a Senior Living Retirement Community home and spending much of the school year performing music for residents. Jordan and Madyson said they're loving life at Montereau. They've put on many informal performances since moving here last month, but Thursday was their first official show.
news9.com
Tulsa Masonic Lodge Hosts Donative Drive For Foster Families
The Tulsa Masonic Lodge is hosting a donation drive for Fostering Connections Saturday afternoon. Organizers say socks, underwear, diapers, and hygiene items are some of the things needed the most right now. Donations can be made at the Walmart at 66th and Memorial between 1 and 5 p.m. For more...
City of Broken Arrow cancels BBQ and Hot Sauce festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A barbecue and hot sauce festival was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 24 for health and safety concerns, according to a City of Broken Arrow Facebook post. The Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at Events Park was canceled on Saturday, September 24th for health and safety concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New technology center coming to Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
publicradiotulsa.org
EDA officials celebrate $39 million in federal funding for Tulsa's TRAM corridor
Officials from the U.S. Economic Development Administration visited Tulsa on Thursday to celebrate the nearly $39 million in federal funding to boost the region's advanced mobility, automation, and unmanned aerial systems industry. Tulsa was one of 21 cities who received a share of the funds which are part of the...
KTUL
Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
News On 6
Tulsa City Leaders Approve Zoning Changes To Develop Evans-Fintube Site
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa is closer to seeing new development around the BMX Olympic training center. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at City Hall with the new developments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer paralyzed for 20 days
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a 30-year-old father of three daughters and stepfather to two stepsons, with a promising law enforcement career. He woke up on Sept. 1, and he could not move. Porter was taken to the hospital in Okmulgee and later by ambulance to Hillcrest Medical...
Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning
A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
Aviation company reopens expanded facility in Tulsa, plans to hire more employees
TULSA, Okla. — Quality Aircraft Accessories has doubled the size of their Tulsa facility -- from around 12,000 square feet to 25,000. The Tulsa facility manages operations, repairs, and maintenance for piston engine aircrafts. The expansion cost several million dollars and is expected to streamline services provided in Green Country.
news9.com
Catoosa Daycare Holding Fundraiser, Re-Opening In New Location
A Catoosa daycare that was being forced to shut down is now going to re-open in a different part of town, thanks in part to an outpouring of support from the community. The daycare was going to close because the church that owned the building sold it. The daycare was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
news9.com
Owasso Police Help Wrangle Runaway Goats
Some Owasso Police Officers can add goat-wrangling to their resume after an incident Saturday afternoon. The officers looked a little like cowboys as they rounded up some runaway goats at the 98 apartments near 96th Street North and Highway 169. Animal Control also showed up and helped escort the goats...
news9.com
Watch: Preparations Underway For The Opening Of Pumpkin Town Farms
A Tulsa fall tradition is back this weekend. Pumpkin Town Farms opens on Saturday for the season. Attendees will have the chance to explore more than 30 family-friendly attractions. It's run by Brigette Salayta's family at 61st and Garnett. "I think one of the best parts is that it's an...
Tulsa Rocketry Prepares To Launch Hundreds Of Rockets From Pawhuska
Hundreds of locally-built rockets will launch this weekend in Green Country. Tulsa Rocketry is hosting its biggest event of the year at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport on Sept. 24 and 25. Andrew Lathrop of Skiatook said he has built more than 100 rockets of all sizes. His latest one is...
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in extreme drought. On Friday, Fox23 News spent time in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family...
ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
Panic Button ends on “Battered Woman Syndrome,” a juror, advocates & the Center for Public Secrets
TULSA, Okla. — Panic Button is a true crime podcast that has dedicated 12 episodes to the 1998 Wilkens homicide case that took place in Tulsa, Okla. So far they have had a total of 17,400 listens. On April 28, 1998, April Wilkens shot and killed her ex-fiancé Terry...
Comments / 0