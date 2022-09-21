ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

TU Students Living In Retirement Community Perform Concert For Residents

Two University of Tulsa students are calling a Senior Living Retirement Community home and spending much of the school year performing music for residents. Jordan and Madyson said they're loving life at Montereau. They've put on many informal performances since moving here last month, but Thursday was their first official show.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Masonic Lodge Hosts Donative Drive For Foster Families

The Tulsa Masonic Lodge is hosting a donation drive for Fostering Connections Saturday afternoon. Organizers say socks, underwear, diapers, and hygiene items are some of the things needed the most right now. Donations can be made at the Walmart at 66th and Memorial between 1 and 5 p.m. For more...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Government
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New technology center coming to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

EDA officials celebrate $39 million in federal funding for Tulsa's TRAM corridor

Officials from the U.S. Economic Development Administration visited Tulsa on Thursday to celebrate the nearly $39 million in federal funding to boost the region's advanced mobility, automation, and unmanned aerial systems industry. Tulsa was one of 21 cities who received a share of the funds which are part of the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma educators react to mask mandate law being thrown out

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was one of the hottest debates during the pandemic, one that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt came down on — mask mandates. Stitt declared that no schools should have a mask mandate for students, and a law was passed to reflect his feelings on the matter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Park#American Legion Baseball#City Council#Minor League Baseball#Murray Pixley Park
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning

A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Catoosa Daycare Holding Fundraiser, Re-Opening In New Location

A Catoosa daycare that was being forced to shut down is now going to re-open in a different part of town, thanks in part to an outpouring of support from the community. The daycare was going to close because the church that owned the building sold it. The daycare was...
CATOOSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
news9.com

Owasso Police Help Wrangle Runaway Goats

Some Owasso Police Officers can add goat-wrangling to their resume after an incident Saturday afternoon. The officers looked a little like cowboys as they rounded up some runaway goats at the 98 apartments near 96th Street North and Highway 169. Animal Control also showed up and helped escort the goats...
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Watch: Preparations Underway For The Opening Of Pumpkin Town Farms

A Tulsa fall tradition is back this weekend. Pumpkin Town Farms opens on Saturday for the season. Attendees will have the chance to explore more than 30 family-friendly attractions. It's run by Brigette Salayta's family at 61st and Garnett. "I think one of the best parts is that it's an...
TULSA, OK
kgou.org

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy