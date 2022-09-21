Read full article on original website
gilaherald.com
Youngest salsa competitor looks to make her mark at this year’s SalsaFest
SAFFORD – The “Sweet 16” SalsaFest will commence this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23, and 24, and will feature salsa makers of all ages and experiences. One contestant, 10-year-old Riley Clonts, of Solomon, looks to show off her salsa skills against longstanding regulars. Riley is the youngest...
gilavalleycentral.net
Chamber says thanks to SalsaFest sponsors
SAFFORD — Before the NatureSweet SalsaFest gets into full swing this weekend, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce took the time to thank the people and businesses that make the event happen — the sponsors. The 2022 SalsaFest Sponsor Appreciation Dinner was held at The Venue Thursday, decorated...
gilaherald.com
Lightning strikes home east of Safford burns to total loss
SAN JOSE – Close lightning strikes often wake people from their slumber. However, the lightning that struck a residence east of Safford early Friday morning pretty much blew the occupants out of the home with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. First responders were dispatched to a...
gilaherald.com
Man turns self in after shooting stepson
GRAHAM COUNTY – An elderly male self-surrendered to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office last Saturday night after allegedly shooting his stepson. Richard Denton, 73, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, disorderly conduct, and endangerment. On Tuesday, The Graham County Attorney’s Office officially filed charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Denton was assigned Dennis McCarthy as his public defender.
gilavalleycentral.net
Pima gets a new logo, talk begins about new welcome signs
PIMA — The only issue was italic versus block. At its most recent meeting, the Pima Town Council voted 3-2 to adopt a new logo for the town. There was no debate over the actual logo — a hexagon with cotton bolls in gold at the top, lettering through the middle, Mount Graham in blue below the lettering and gold farm rows at the bottom — it was whether to make “of” in Town of Pima italic or block lettering.
gilavalleycentral.net
Drivers in Safford advised of travel changes due to road work
SAFFORD — On its social media, the City of Safford announced two traffic changes due to construction projects. Starting Monday, Sept. 26, the southbound lane of 14th Avenue will be closed between Relation and 20th streets. Southbound traffic will be routed to 8th Avenue. Northbound traffic will not be impacted.
gilaherald.com
No injuries in car fire on ‘The Stretch’
GRAHAM COUNTY – First responders were dispatched to a car fire just before noon on Thursday at the start of “The Stretch” on U.S. Highway 191 North between the Black Hills and Highway 70. Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper...
gilavalleycentral.net
Willcox PD, ATF arrest suspect in pipe bomb explosion
WILLCOX — A suspect in the detonation of a pipe bomb in Willcox has been taken into custody. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, with assistance by Willcox Police, arrested Ronald Stroud, 30, of Willcox. The bomb exploded in the area of 100 N. Curtis Ave....
gilavalleycentral.net
Questions raised about proposed rehab facility
SAFFORD — The Safford Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending denial of a conditional use permit that would allow for development of a shelter facility. The commission voted 3-1 to recommend denial to the City Council, which will take final action on the conditional use permit request. The permit...
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for Sept. 13 – 19
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 13 – 19, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. September...
gilavalleycentral.net
County P&Z delays action on proposed zoning change for growing cannabis
SAFFORD — Before members of the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission could debate the issue amongst themselves, Commissioner Mark Claridge successfully moved to delay any action on a proposed change to county zoning regulations when it comes to growing marijuana. During Wednesday’s meeting, Claridge said he needed more...
