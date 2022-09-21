PIMA — The only issue was italic versus block. At its most recent meeting, the Pima Town Council voted 3-2 to adopt a new logo for the town. There was no debate over the actual logo — a hexagon with cotton bolls in gold at the top, lettering through the middle, Mount Graham in blue below the lettering and gold farm rows at the bottom — it was whether to make “of” in Town of Pima italic or block lettering.

PIMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO