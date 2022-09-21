Read full article on original website
Related
I diagnosed my husband with Parkinson’s after noticing a strange smell
A WOMAN who sniffed out Parkinson's in her husband helped scientists develop a test for the devastating disease. Joy Milne, 72, from Perth in Scotland was able to sniff out Parkinson’s in her husband more than a decade before he was diagnosed, because the way he smelled changed. The...
Experimental drug shows signs of slowing motor neurone disease
An experimental drug for motor neurone disease (MND) has shown signs of slowing the progress of the devastating illness in a landmark trial. The results provide fresh hope after a phase-three trial of the same drug had previously failed to make a meaningful difference to patient outcomes after six months of treatment.
msn.com
Brain tumours: Seven possible symptoms to be aware of
Although brain tumours are relatively rare, around 12,000 people are diagnosed with one in the UK every year – including celebrities like tenor Russell Watson, musician and actor Martin Kemp and The Wanted singer Tom Parker. The most recent example in the news was 12-year-old Grace Kelly, from Oadby,...
IFLScience
For Some ALS Patients, A New Drug Shows Potential To Slow And Even Reverse Disease Progression
A landmark new study has shown once and for all that patience really is a virtue – at least if you’re hoping to change the world. After a slow start, tofersen – an experimental drug being investigated as a treatment for motor neurone disease (MND) aka amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – has turned out to be a potentially pretty remarkable therapy for this devastating neurodegenerative disease.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients
A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Student who blamed ‘too much partying’ for her vomiting and diarrhoea given unexpected diagnosis
A university student who put her vomiting and diarrhoea down to boy troubles and excessive partying only discovered she had Crohn’s disease after her bowel nearly perforated.As she prepared to begin her second year at the University of Birmingham, Lucy Aitkins, 20, from Sutton, Surrey, realised she was losing weight rapidly – shedding 10kg in six months without trying – but put that down to losing some lockdown weight.And when Lucy, an English and Drama student, started vomiting regularly after the new term began in October 2021, she thought she was clubbing too hard and drinking too much alcohol on...
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
ptproductsonline.com
Exercise Hormone Halts Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms in Mouse Study
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston have shown that a hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice. If confirmed in additional laboratory research and...
Phys.org
New glow-in-the-dark material can track path of drugs through the human body
Researchers from Western University have developed a material that could eventually improve the way drugs are administered to patients, by allowing doctors to "see" exactly whether drugs are reaching the targets and working properly. By combining a material already used to deliver medication to specific sites in the body with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Scientists Have Developed a Nanobody That May Treat Parkinson’s Disease
The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.
technologynetworks.com
Promising New Drug May Slow Progression of ALS and Provide Physical Benefits
A Phase 3 clinical trial of the investigational drug tofersen in patients with MND caused by the faulty SOD1 gene, has shown it can slow and reduce progression of the disease. Patients on the trial reported better patient mobility and lung function after 12 months. Researchers from the University of...
Medical News Today
Exercise hormone may hold the key to finding potential Parkinson's cure
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, neurodegenerative condition that affects more than 8.5 million people worldwide. Symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, slow movement, and cognitive impairment, gradually worsen over time. Some medications can alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life, but there is currently no cure. New research has...
MedicalXpress
Discovery illuminates how Parkinson's disease spreads in the brain
Aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of people with Parkinson's disease through a cellular waste-ejection process, suggests a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers. During the process, called lysosomal exocytosis, neurons eject protein waste they cannot break down and recycle. The discovery, published Aug. 22...
The Woman Who Can Smell Parkinson's Disease
The ability to smell a disease: A gift or a curse?. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder may also cause stiffness or slowing of movement.
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
Healthline
What to Know About Chiari Malformation Surgery
A Chiari malformation (CM) is a type of structural change that affects the lower part of the brain. It’s most often due to a congenital condition that affects the shape or size of the skull. Congenital means that it’s present from birth. In CM, part of the cerebellum...
MedicalXpress
Aged neurons generated directly from skin more accurately model Parkinson's disease
The possibility to make virtually all cell types of the human body from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which are embryonic-like cells generated from a patient's skin, in a process called reprogramming, has opened new avenues for disease modeling in the lab. However, one shortcoming of this technique is that...
Comments / 0