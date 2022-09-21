ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBTX.com

Manifesting fall with the perfect front porch accessory

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s still nearly 100 degrees, but we are manifesting fall with this D.I.Y. terra cotta Jack-o’-lantern planter for your front porch. The Three’s guest co-host, Jennifer Satterfield, showed how to upcycle last year’s trend of farmhouse white with this year’s refresh take on pumpkins.
KBTX.com

Holy Trinity Worship Ministries host “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clothes, shoes, toys and other goods were available to the community to take home with them as Holy Trinity Ministries hosted their 2nd “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive. The clothing drive was hosted at Tanglewood Park Saturday morning. “Clothed in Righteousness” Executive Director Chenika...
KBTX.com

Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
KBTX.com

Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan. He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care....
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
KBTX.com

Madisonville falls to Livingston, still searching for first home win

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Despite taking a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal on their first possession of the game, the 10th ranked Madisonville Mustangs could not overcome Livingston Friday night, falling 21-9. The Mustangs grabbed momentum early thanks to a Jakeithon Owens interception cutting Livingston’s first drive short. The Mustangs settled for the field goal from Alexander Torres. Livingston responded with 21 straight points and a fourth quarter touchdown from Madisonville was not enough.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
KBTX.com

Bryan restaurant provides chill atmosphere with creative barbecue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan convenience store is now a barbecue restaurant with a spot for everyone. The Station on 29th is located at 1720 E. 29th St. in Bryan and serves creative barbecue, craft burgers, a variety of drinks and much more. Co-owner Nikki Cantu said the...
KBTX.com

Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury. “We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal......
KBTX.com

‘Tis the season... for flu shots!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Autumn means apple picking, pumpkin carving, and falling leaves, but it also means, it’s flu season. That’s why St Joseph Health Dr. Jennifer Culver says it’s important to get your annual flu shot!. “Every year we see a new version of the flu...
KBTX.com

Bryan family surprised with military homecoming

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What Amy Thomman and her kids thought was a quick photo before a volleyball game, turned into the surprise of a lifetime. Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman, was deployed overseas with the U.S. Army 9 months ago. Ross told his family he still had some things to finish up and wouldn’t be back until next week.
KBTX.com

Voices for Children gearing up for annual Golf Tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children recruits and trains Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, volunteers to support children and families in the foster care system. VFC Executive Director Amy Faulkner News 3 at Noon to talk about the need for volunteers and how people can help support the...
KBTX.com

Bryan renews rivalry with Temple in 12-6A district opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings have won two in a row and will put that winning streak on the line Friday night in their District 12-6A opener against Temple. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium. The Vikings are coming off a 31-10 win against...
KBTX.com

Celebrating five decades of rock ‘n’ roll and OPAS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Auditorium will be rocking Tuesday and Wednesday next week with the season opener of Neil Berg’s 50 years of Rock ‘N’ Roll. Composer and lyricist Neil Berg will lead a cast through the history of iconic music. “Neil is a Tony...
KBTX.com

Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
