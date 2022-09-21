ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Broncos' Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett’s staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and others in the organization. His first game in the booth for the Broncos (1-1) came Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Rosburg’s hiring as a senior assistant followed several operational miscues by Denver’s rookie head coach and multiple communication breakdowns on his staff in the first two weeks of the season.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) questionable to return in Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury. Thomas picked up a foot injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He is technically questionable to return, but his return seems unlikely with the game all but over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) active for Week 3 contest

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is officially listed as active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's still a chance that Chase Daniel starts this afternoon's contest, but it seems hard to believe the team wouldn't start Herbert if he is active. Herbert is dealing with intense pain in his ribs after last week's brutal injury.
NFL
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) returns to Week 3 game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has returned to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion, but was evidently cleared to return as he led the team onto the field after halftime. Fortunately he seems to have avoided an injury after that tough hit.
NFL
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Bucs in Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Jones missed the Bucs' second game of the season with a knee injury and is now on the verge of missing another contest after a week without practice. The veteran receiver will test out his injured knee ahead of today's game.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Sammy Watkins (hamstring) placed on Packers' injured reserve

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve. Watkins was already ruled out for Week 3 against Tampa Bay, but this move now means the veteran pass catcher will be out for at least four games. His first chance to return to the field will come Week 7 against the Commanders. In Watkins' absence, Christian Watson should see a much larger role.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson starting Sunday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Sunday afternoon

Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Groshans for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jerar Encarnacion in lineup Sunday for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Encarnacion is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Encarnacion for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.7...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Taylor Trammell in lineup Sunday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners outfielder Traylor Trammell is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Trammell is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Trammell for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Daulton Varsho starting for Arizona Saturday night

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Varsho is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Varsho for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday

The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Owen Miller starting Sunday for Cleveland

Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Miller is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Miller for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH

