mainepublic.org
Maine has approved the first religious school to receive public funding since court decision
Maine has approved the first religious school application to receive public tuition funds, in the wake of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court case earlier this year. Portland's Cheverus High School was approved to take part in Maine's "town tuitioning" program, according to a document posted earlier this week by the Maine Department of Education.
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Popular Maine Brewery Expanding to South Portland With New Tasting Room
A popular Maine brewery will be extending its reach soon. Mast Landing Brewing has announced plans for its third tasting room. The South Portland spot will be right in the heart of South Portland's bustling food and drink neighborhood, sitting on Cottage Rd. It will be neighbors with local favorites, Otto Pizzeria, David's 388, and the iconic Red's Dairy Freeze.
lcnme.com
Debbie Ann Jordan
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, Debbie Ann Jordan, 58, of Union, passed away peacefully at her home. She was born to Virginia and Frank Fogg Sr. in Rockland on Jan. 22, 1964. On Oct. 24, 2004, she married the love of her life, George Jordan. Debbie fought breast and brain...
WMTW
Thompson's Point rink operations suspended for winter season
PORTLAND, Maine — If you’re looking forward to skating at Thompson’s Point rink, you’ll have to wait till next year. Thompson’s Point announced rink operations will be suspended this upcoming winter season to tackle a few projects on their list. The venue said they will...
mainebiz.biz
Two MaineHealth entities seek to integrate medical staffs, hospital licenses
Two southern Maine health organizations, already part of the MaineHealth system, aim to share medical staffs and hospital licenses under a plan announced Thursday. Maine Medical Center, the state's largest with 700 beds in Portland and more than 9,600 employees, and York County-based Southern Maine Health Care said they will advance the proposal to their respective boards.
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
lcnme.com
Bremen Fire Chief Remembered for Life of Service
Donald “Donnie” Leeman, who spent almost 40 years serving Lincoln County as a firefighter for Bristol, Newcastle, and Bremen where he ended his career as the department’s chief, passed away unexpectedly at his home the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17. Leeman’s history of service to his country...
lcnme.com
Penelope Ann Scherer
“Penny” Scherer, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 with her beloved family by her side. Born on June 15, 1938 in Oceanside, Long Island, N.Y. to Albert and Dorothy Mabry, she joined her brother, Burt Mabry, now deceased. She...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
lcnme.com
Autumn Trees at Hidden Valley Nature Center
The final workshop of Midcoast Conservancy’s Naturalist Series will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Autumn in Maine means trees in their glory. Early October is a great time to go for a walk in the woods to look at what’s happening with trees, which ones have already lost leaves, which ones don’t seem to have gotten very far along, which ones hold onto their leaves until spring, and, of course, what’s happening with those “forever green” evergreens?
Maine farm wins USA Today's 'Best Corn Maze' competition
LEVANT, Maine — A Maine farm has been declared the winner of the national USA Today Best Corn Maze competition. Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant was nominated for the title for the last five years. This year, they won. "We're just really grateful. It's our fans who were on...
lcnme.com
‘A New Beginning’ Ministers Through Song in Waldoboro
Over 30 years ago, the Waldoboro Word of Life Church started hosting monthly gospel music concerts as a way of sharing their faith. The concert tradition has continued over the years with many, primarily New England-based musicians sharing their music. On Saturday, Sept. 24, the church will have the first...
The impacts of teen suicide on the family left behind
BRUNSWICK, Maine — In Maine, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34. Experts say adolescents are struggling more than ever as we come off two solid years of the COVID-19 pandemic. One family in Brunswick is still trying to find their way...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
wabi.tv
Belfast Lions football led by local pastor as head coach
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - You can find Art Fairbrother coaching the Belfast Lions on Friday nights and preaching at Faith Temple Church of God on Sunday mornings. “Anything worth doing is worth doing right. If I’m going to do something, I’m going to give it all I got. With my personality, all I got is loud and in your face pretty much wherever I am,” said Fairbrother, head coach.
lcnme.com
Dancing-On-The-Dock Party
The town of Wiscasset, in collaboration with Water Street Kitchen and Bar, is hosting a free end-of-summer town dance on Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30-10 p.m., at the recreation pier. Boothbay’s popular Holy Mackerels band will be in charge of helping citizens and guests rock and roll the night away.
lcnme.com
WHO WILL FILL THEIR BOOTS?
Loss is tough. It seems that our community, especially the emergency and fire communities of Lincoln County have been hit with a lot of it recently. This week, we are mourning the loss of another one. Chief Donald “Donnie” Leeman, of Bremen, was a great firefighter, proud dad and loving...
