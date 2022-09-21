ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Sweet compliments to Key Biscayne's Sunday dining options

If the idea of a nice Sunday meal includes ending it with something deliciously sweet, you are in luck as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious desserts on the island this Sunday, September 25. Randazzo by Yesenia. Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout...
Key Biscayne Woman’s Club installs new leadership

Last week, the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club installed the Board of Trustees and welcomed new members in a festive event at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. Village Manager Steve Williamson presided over the installation. The organization has been busy planning a year of interesting events to raise funds for its student college scholarship program. Stay tuned!
"It is our intent to analyze the staff and budget," Miami gives additional funds to support effort to upgrade Virginia Key Beach Park

After much debate and public persuasion, City of Miami Commissioners at this week's second (and final) Budget Hearing approved the annual budget of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust in the amount of $1,630,000 and kept the nine-member Board intact -- pending an auditor general's final report -- for the fiscal year commencing Oct. 1.
Key Biscayne Car Week to feature the classics and the new futuristic

Combining vintage beauty with tomorrow's innovation is the best way organizers describe the second edition of Key Biscayne Car Week, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Monaco Square and Village Green. The event kicks off with two-time Formula 1 world champion and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi driving the...
Warning: Triathlon event on Sunday will impact traffic

Key Biscayne residents and commuters should plan ahead if leaving the island on Sunday, September 25, as a triathlon event will be taking place starting at 7 a.m. at Crandon Park. The race will begin with an ocean swim and a northbound bike ride along Crandon Boulevard and westbound Rickenbacker...
Fausto Gomez, a man of the 21st Century, has this writer’s support

I am flummoxed by what has happened to Key Biscayne’s pleasant, friendly, accessible elections. Four years ago, when Michael Davey and Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz ran against each other. Michael won, and Luis stayed involved in his community and continues to do vital work. Was there acrimony? Yes. But that came from the GO Bond issue, not the two well-known and well-liked men running against each other.
Islander welcomes mini-endorsements ahead of the November General Election

Islander News publishes residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates in the Village election is a tradition as entrenched in Key Biscayne as is campaigning on the corner of Crandon and Harbor. Starting in our Oct. 6 issue, we will publish mini-endorsements for the candidates running for the office of Village Mayor...
