I am flummoxed by what has happened to Key Biscayne’s pleasant, friendly, accessible elections. Four years ago, when Michael Davey and Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz ran against each other. Michael won, and Luis stayed involved in his community and continues to do vital work. Was there acrimony? Yes. But that came from the GO Bond issue, not the two well-known and well-liked men running against each other.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO