This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department Inaccurately used Disney World Location for Crime for More than 10 YearsZack LovePhiladelphia, PA
phillyvoice.com
St. Joseph's University to restrict City Avenue through November for utility construction
Drivers can expect restrictions on City Avenue starting Thursday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Nov. 10. St. Joseph's University is planning lane closures on northbound and southbound City Ave (U.S. 1) at the intersection with Cardinal Avenue in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, according to PennDOT. The restrictions will...
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project
SEPTA's King of Prussia Rail project is another step closer to realization thanks to its board of directors' vote on Thursday. The board approved the acquisitions of approximately 70 properties as part of the project development phase of its King of Prussia Rail. The rail will extend the existing Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) four miles into King of Prussia.
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey, Pennsylvania offer support to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc
At least four people have died in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday on the U.S. territory, knocking out the island's main power grid and causing significant damage to the area's infrastructure. Hurricane Fiona is moving into Bermuda and then Canada as a Category 4 storm, according to...
phillyvoice.com
$7.1 million winning lottery ticket sold at ShopRite in South Jersey
A Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1 million was sold at a ShopRite at Burlington County, with all six numbers matching Thursday's Double Play drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials announced. The ticket was purchased at ShopRite of Hainesport at 1520 Route 38 East. The winning numbers for the Thursday, September...
phillyvoice.com
In Pennsylvania, expanding collegiate recovery programs offer lifelines to students battling addiction
About 2 of 5 college students in the United States meet the criteria for substance use disorder and are in need of treatment. At such a vulnerable stage of life, many of these students have been lacking the kind of accessible support and structure they need to address the steep challenges they face without abandoning their educational goals.
phillyvoice.com
Parents sue Walmart, hoverboard maker over Pa. house fire that killed 2 girls
The parents of two girls who died in a house fire earlier this year have filed a lawsuit against Walmart and the maker of the Rogue Hoverboard they contend was responsible for the blaze at their Lehigh Valley home. The April 1 fire in Hellertown claimed the lives of 15-year-old...
phillyvoice.com
'Unprovoked' killing of recent Temple grad caught on surveillance video, police say
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University graduate, on a sidewalk in West Philadelphia at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The shooting occurred as Beauregard was walking home from a SEPTA station after a night out with friends. The suspect approached Beauregard from...
phillyvoice.com
La Colombe to serve pumpkin spice latte on tap for first time ever
Philadelphians will soon have yet another option to get a coveted pumpkin spice latte (PSL) this fall. La Colombe is debuting its draft Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Latte for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Philadelphia-based coffee company is serving the new brew on tap at all of...
