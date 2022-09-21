ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project

SEPTA's King of Prussia Rail project is another step closer to realization thanks to its board of directors' vote on Thursday. The board approved the acquisitions of approximately 70 properties as part of the project development phase of its King of Prussia Rail. The rail will extend the existing Norristown High Speed Line (NHSL) four miles into King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
In Pennsylvania, expanding collegiate recovery programs offer lifelines to students battling addiction

About 2 of 5 college students in the United States meet the criteria for substance use disorder and are in need of treatment. At such a vulnerable stage of life, many of these students have been lacking the kind of accessible support and structure they need to address the steep challenges they face without abandoning their educational goals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
La Colombe to serve pumpkin spice latte on tap for first time ever

Philadelphians will soon have yet another option to get a coveted pumpkin spice latte (PSL) this fall. La Colombe is debuting its draft Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Latte for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Philadelphia-based coffee company is serving the new brew on tap at all of...
