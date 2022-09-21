ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in September

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
New Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Comes With Free Game

Earlier this week, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130. If you're interested in the premium controller, your best bet is to buy it at eBay via Antonline right now. Antonline, an official Microsoft seller, is offering free digital copies of Watch Dogs: Legion with the purchase of the controller. Quantities are limited, so you should act fast if you're interested.
Splatoon 3 - Overview Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Dive into the ink-redible world of Splatoon 3, available now on Nintendo Switch! Here's everything you need to know about staying fresh in Splatsville, including inking turf, splatting opponents, and much more!
Return To Monkey Island For PC Is Already Discounted

This week marked the launch of Return to Money Island, the long-awaited new entry in the beloved Monkey Island adventure game series, and thanks to Fanatical, you can buy the Steam version for just $21.24 ($25). To get the discounted price, enter the promo code FANATICAL15 at checkout to receive 15% off the game.
A Casino For Kids - Is It Time To Ban Loot Boxes? | MindGames

From FIFA to Star Wars, the mass adoption of loot boxes is one of the most controversial things to happen to mainstream gaming in the last 15 years. But despite consistent fears of their mechanical similarities to gambling, and their potential to cause harm to vulnerable players, they remain a profitable means of monetisation for hundreds of games.
Why Does Shovel Knight Make So Many Cameos? "We Think It's Funny"

Shovel Knight, the character, made his debut in 2014 in a video game appropriately called Shovel Knight. The game was praised upon release and is remembered as a well-executed platformer inspired by NES classics. Since then, the game has received multiple DLC additions and Shovel Knight has appeared in spin-offs like Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon and most recently, the roguelike platformer, Shovel Knight Dig. More impressive, however, is Shovel Knight's penchant for appearing in games that don't have his name in the title. Shovel Knight has either appeared as himself, or been referenced, in at least 33 non-Shovel Knight games. He even received his own Amiibo and a line of kid's meal toys with Arby's.
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.0.6 Brings Some Tweaks To The Crucible, King's Fall Raid, And More

The latest Destiny 2 hotfix is here, bringing in some changes to the Crucible, King's Fall Raid, and some other gameplay tweaks too. The new update makes a couple of changes to the Crucible. Map frequency weighting for Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk has been adjusted Although the patch notes don't specify how, anecdotally, both were very common sight. An issue that saw players unable to progress the weekly Crucible challenge in the Crucible labs has also been fixed.
Https://go.pintunow.com/7juwLWApex Legends is one of the most popular battle-royale style games in recent history. Garnering an impressive 70 million worldwide players as of October 2019, the free-to-...
Rush Red & Blue

We have no news or videos for Rush Red & Blue. Sorry!
Oxenfree Is Now On Netflix Gaming

Netflix has quietly been building its gaming section, and Oxenfree--a game centered around teenagers who accidentally open up a ghostly portal-- is the latest title to join the lineup. Oxenfree is a 2016 game by Night School Studio and its sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to release sometime...
Covering the latest features from Dota 2 world. Best builds, items, reviews, all here!https://www.gamersdecide.com/articles/dota-2-best-night-stalker-buildshttps://www.gamersdecide.com/articles/dota-2...
Five Years Of Reporting From The Last City - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2

Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Hot Drop: How Apex Legends Mobile Fits Into Apex Legends' Lore

Hot Drop is GameSpot's Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Man, I haven't written a Hot Drop in a hot minute....
Fans Are Constructing A GTA 6 Map Based On Leaks

As Rockstar gets on top of this week's massive GTA 6 leak with sweeping copyright takedowns, fans are working to piece together their own resources from the early footage. As reported by Kotaku, this includes a number of map-building efforts, with players using the leaked footage to put together an early estimation of GTA 6's huge open world.
The Best Disney Games Of All Time

Disney has some of the most recognizable characters in the world, and it's regularly putting out new movies and TV series that immediately create pop culture icons. The likes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have been progressively joined by a wide variety of other great and memorable characters, whether it's from TV shows like Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles or its prestige array of big-screen fairy tale adaptations like The Little Mermaid and Cinderella. And where there's valuable, beloved characters, there will be adaptations into other mediums like books, toys, and of course, video games.
Slime Rancher 2 First 20 Minutes of Gameplay

Slime Rancher 2 continues the story of Beatrix LeBeau and the Far Far Range from the first game, only this time she'll be heading to a new area called Rainbow Island. Players will once again build the slime farm of their dreams while also discovering Rainbow Island's secrets.
