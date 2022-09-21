Read full article on original website
WVNews
Brown: ‘Story of our downturn was probably exaggerated’
It was not an easy first couple of weeks to the football season for the Mountaineers or their head coach, Neal Brown. West Virginia had just fallen to 0-2 with an overtime loss to perennial Big 12 bottom feeder Kansas, and WVU fans were in a frenzy.
WVNews
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies
BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
WVNews
RCB volleyball team advances to bracket play, but falls to Brooke
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A .500 record in pool play was enough for the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team to qualify for the bracket pool. But once there, the Brooke volleyball team’s front-row hitters were too much for the Flying Eagles as they fell 25-16, 25-15 to the Bruins in the quarterfinals of bracket play of the first Byrd Cage Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at RCB.
WVNews
IMG_1137.JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys soccer extended its winning streak to four games Sat…
WVNews
Prather's star is rising fast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Go out tonight and look up toward the stars in the sky. Ever wonder how many you see? It has been written that on a clear night you can see about 10,000, which probably isn’t as impressive a number as you may have thought.
WVNews
Fairmont State rallies in final minutes for 1st win
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, the Fairmont State Fighting Falcons got a pair of touchdown passes from Michael Floria to Kobe Harris 35 seconds apart to pull out a stunning 25-23 win over the UNC Pembroke Braves on Homecoming at Duvall-Rosier Field.
WVNews
84th Mountain State Forest Festival set to return next weekend to Elkins, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State Forest Festival will have the streets of Elkins abuzz with activity. One of the largest and oldest festivals in the state, the Mountain State Forest Festival has been sorely missed during its absence. The festival’s theme this year, Mountain Mosaic, focuses on remembering past festivals amid the grand return.
WVNews
Fairmont State University holds alumni tailgate, alumni swim meet ahead of homecoming football game
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In the hours leading up to Fairmont State University’s Homecoming football game against UNC Pembroke on Saturday, FSU capped off its weekend of festivities with an alumni swim meet and a tailgate on campus. Fairmont State Director of Alumni Relations Katie Byers said...
WVNews
John Martin Linder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Martin Linder, 75, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Wednesd…
WVNews
Marvis 'Butch' Dean Nichols Kesling
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvis “Butch” Dean Nichols Kesling, 88, of Anmoore, formerly …
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Pepperoni Roll 5K attracts large crowd of runners, walkers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Overcast skies and seasonal temperatures greeted runners and walkers as they made their way through downtown during the third annual Clarksburg Pepperoni Roll 5K. The race is held yearly to benefit The Clarksburg Children’s House, a Montessori school in the city’s Glen Elk neighborhood....
WVNews
Christie A. Shipplett
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Christie A. Shipplett, 69 of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesda…
WVNews
Birth announcements
MOORE — A daughter, Abigail Ellianna Moore, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Aug. 19, 2022, at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to Adriel Everett Moore and Robert Moore of Clarksburg. Sibling is Jace, age 5 years. Paternal grandparents are Buck and Lisa Moore, Clarksburg. Maternal grandparents are Jody and Kristen Everett, Flemington.
WVNews
Donald Harless Tucker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donald Harless Tucker, 82, of Jane Lew, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Thornton, WV, and attended Grafton High School.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital holds ribbon cutting in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an ideal world, the new, state-of-the-art, nine-story, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital wouldn’t have patients. “While we would prefer all children be healthy and never need the services we’re able to provide, we are honored each time a family entrusts us with the care of their child,” said Michael A. Grace, president of WVU Hospitals. “We hope you never need us, but always know we are here for you if you do.”
WVNews
ABN_0365.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday …
WVNews
Jerry Dove Memorial 5K honors fallen law enforcement officers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 runners and walkers braved chilly temps Saturday morning at the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division campus for the annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5K. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in three years that organizers have been...
WVNews
William Taylor
TERRA ALTA — William James Taylor, 85, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Md. He was born July 9, 1937 in Terra Alta and was a son of the late Kenneth Leroy and Janet (Tower) Taylor.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Khristian Dale Adkins, 23, Shinnston, and Parris Arianna Parsons, 22, Shinnston.
WVNews
Democratic Women of Harrison County meet at new headquarters
The Democratic Women of Harrison County met at the new Democratic Headquarters Sept. 18. The meeting was opened by the president, Diane Singleton. Members recited The Lord’s Prayer and pledged to the flag.
