Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
Rural Texas highways in critical need of repairs
A stretch of road in rural Central Texas is in "desperate" need of improvements. That's according to a national transportation research group.
$3.4 million wine tasting rooms to begin construction in Fredericksburg
A two-story wine tasting room to begin construction this year.
Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch. The body of 50-year-old Laura Briseno of Schertz was found earlier this week near an intersection close to Northeast Methodist Pavillion.
