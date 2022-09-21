ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
KTSA

Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch. The body of 50-year-old Laura Briseno of Schertz was found earlier this week near an intersection close to Northeast Methodist Pavillion.
