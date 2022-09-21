Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
KCRG.com
Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
KCRG.com
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening. In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested...
KCRG.com
Police arrest Cedar Rapids woman on charges stemming from mistrial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a woman associated with an August 2022 mistrial on charges of perjury and fraudulent practices. A district judge declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after the Attorney notified the judge that one of the jurors was an associate of the man on trial. Officers testifying during the trial recognized the juror as 23-year-old Nakia Long and made the attorney aware of their association.
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
KCJJ
OWI suspect found with semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect had a semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. 50-year-old Jamie Washburn of Landon Road in North Liberty was pulled over on southbound Interstate 380 south of the Swisher exit just after 8:00 Friday night after reports he was driving recklessly at Sandy Beach Road and Curtis Bridge Road south of Shueyville.
KCRG.com
Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
KCRG.com
Police looking for information on Bobcat UTV theft
Parents had a lot of questions tonight as they met with school district leaders to learn about the Cedar Rapids School District's plans for its newest high school. He and three other astronauts spent nearly 7 months on the International Space Station before returning in May. Soft opening date set...
KCRG.com
Manchester Police Chief dropped from lawsuit after fatal crash involving an officer
Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement. Bert McClintock joins us now from Strategic Financial Solutions to talk about the benefits of working during retirement. Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes.
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
KCJJ
Area transient accused of breaking into Iowa City home and taking ladies underwear
An area transient has been arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from an alleged incident where he broke into an Iowa City residence and stole women’s underwear. According to the criminal complaint, the Bowery Street residents set up a surveillance camera in the basement of the house, next to a washing machine and dryer. A little after 6am on September 7th , 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was observed entering the basement and looking around. The video shows him then noticing a laundry basket on top of the dryer, which he rummages through. Brooks reportedly removes several pairs of women’s underwear, smells them, and puts them in his pocket. The victims, who were home at the time, reported having three pairs of underwear and one t-shirt stolen.
KCCI.com
Fiery overnight crash injures one on Interstate 80
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A massive crash and fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Oakland Acres in Jasper County overnight. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semitruck was traveling westbound at the 176 mile marker when it hit a concrete barrier for an unknown reason.
KCJJ
IC man accused of photographing woman under dressing room door
Police say an Iowa City man took photographs of a woman from under the door of a dressing room without her consent. Iowa City Police say video surveillance from The Crowded Closet on Highway 6 East shows 58-year-old Juan Nunez of Wakefield Court walking up to a dressing room while a woman was inside, crouching down and sticking his cellphone under the door. Nunez is then seen standing up, looking at his phone, and walking off. The woman told police she saw a phone come under the door while she was changing. She also said she could see her image on the screen.
KCRG.com
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
KCJJ
1 injured in buggy vs. car accident near Kalona
One person was injured in a Tuesday morning car vs. buggy accident northwest of Kalona. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident scene near 540th Street and Eagle Avenue just after 7am. An investigation determined that the driver of the car, identified as 63-year-old John Mast of Kalona, was travelling eastbound on 540th Street when his vision was obstructed by sun glare. Mast collided with a horse-drawn buggy being driven by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder of Kalona. Borkholder sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he remains.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Painkiller Scheme
A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after allegedly going to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in order to get painkillers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 44 year old Rebecca Jenkins of Independence, Wisconsin has been charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud. She checked into Allen Hospital under the name Sophie and reported having a shoulder injury. She did not have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for the alleged pain. She was stopped as she attempted to drive away with two small children in the vehicle.
KCRG.com
Evansdale school locked down after ‘disorderly situation’ outside school; subject arrested
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Evansdale are investigating after they say a person allegedly threatened someone before getting in his vehicle and leaving the area. Police said they were called to a “disorderly situation” at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in front of Poyner Elementary School, on Central Avenue. The situation caused the school to activate lockdown procedures.
KCJJ
Coralville woman arrested after alleged assault at H Bar
A Coralville woman was arrested this week after an alleged assault at Iowa City’s H Bar last Saturday night. According to the police report, the incident occurred at 3:20 am in the South Van Buren Street bar. 24-year-old Penny Johnson of 20th Avenue reportedly ran towards the victim and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. Johnson then allegedly continued to stand over the victim and threw multiple punches, knocked her to the ground when she stumbled up, and kicked her in the head, causing serious bleeding.
