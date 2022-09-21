Read full article on original website
Get An iPad Mini Bundle For $290 For A Limited Time
Apple’s newest iPad Mini is pretty darn expensive, with prices soaring over $700 for the most premium model. However, Apple products are also built to last--meaning you can save a bundle of cash by opting for older, refurbished products. And if you’re in the market for an iPad Mini, consider checking out this deal on a refurbished iPad Mini 4, which is listed for just $290.
Nintendo Switch Lite Consoles Are On Sale For $169 (Refurbished)
Looking for a deal on a Switch Lite? You can buy a refurbished model on eBay for just $169 while supplies last. Considering the portable console retails for $200, and brand-new models aren't always on shelves, this is a great way to grab the handheld-only version of Nintendo’s wildly popular system at a discount. At the time of writing, the deal offers coral and turquoise color options (while supplies last) and all units are listed as “Excellent” condition, come in the original packaging, and include the standard Switch Lite USB-C adapter.
This Refurbished MacBook Air Is Only $250 Right Now
The 2022 school year is in full swing, but if you haven't picked up a new laptop for school, we've got a deal for you that's worth checking out. It's an especially nice deal for those who are shopping for computers for their kids or for young college students on a budget. Right now you can snag a refurbished Apple MacBook Air for only $250.
Microsoft Surface 3 Discounted To Just $200 (Refurbished)
If you’ve been looking for a quality productivity tablet that won’t break the bank, consider checking out this refurbished Microsoft Surface, which is available for just $200. Windows 10 comes preinstalled, and you’ll get around 10 hours of battery life out of the unit before needing a recharge--along with some impressive internal specs.
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
Oxenfree Is Now On Netflix Gaming
Netflix has quietly been building its gaming section, and Oxenfree--a game centered around teenagers who accidentally open up a ghostly portal-- is the latest title to join the lineup. Oxenfree is a 2016 game by Night School Studio and its sequel Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to release sometime...
Respawn Calls For End To Harassment Of Apex Legends Devs
Bugs, imbalanced gameplay mechanics, and other issues can be frustrating, but according to Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment, some players have taken the issues too far, sending personal attack to individual developers on social media. Respawn tweeted about the harassment this evening, stating, "We welcome community input, however, the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed."
Apex Legends Mobile - Deathmatch Mayhem Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season Hyperbeat update brought loads of new events to the mobile version of Respawn's hit battle royale. The latest in this series of events, a TDM-focused limited-time event called Deathmatch Mayhem launched this week, giving players access to all kinds of new prizes. The event challenges players to complete in-game feats, called Trial Tasks, in return for free in-game loot.
Fans Are Constructing A GTA 6 Map Based On Leaks
As Rockstar gets on top of this week's massive GTA 6 leak with sweeping copyright takedowns, fans are working to piece together their own resources from the early footage. As reported by Kotaku, this includes a number of map-building efforts, with players using the leaked footage to put together an early estimation of GTA 6's huge open world.
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.0.6 Brings Some Tweaks To The Crucible, King's Fall Raid, And More
The latest Destiny 2 hotfix is here, bringing in some changes to the Crucible, King's Fall Raid, and some other gameplay tweaks too. The new update makes a couple of changes to the Crucible. Map frequency weighting for Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk has been adjusted Although the patch notes don't specify how, anecdotally, both were very common sight. An issue that saw players unable to progress the weekly Crucible challenge in the Crucible labs has also been fixed.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets Its First PC Trailer, Still Slated For This Fall
PlayStation has released its first teaser trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC. The teaser trailer only runs about 30 seconds long, and a small disclaimer at the beginning does note the footage shown is in alpha, but despite that, everything is looking buttery smooth so far. No particular features were mentioned or revealed in the trailer, so it mostly is about showing off how genuinely good the graphics look.
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Devs Talk Server Woes, The Dungeon Finder Debate, And Heroic+ Dungeons
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is nearly here, and far from the calm before the storm, the weeks leading up to Blizzard's re-release of the beloved expansion have, for various reasons, been a flurry of emotions ranging from wild anticipation to deep frustration within the game's dedicated community.
Garden Tails: Match And Grow's Relaxing Gameplay Was Born From Urban Chaos
Among the new releases on Apple Arcade this month is Garden Tails: Match and Grow, a serene match-3 puzzle game where building a garden and filling it with cute little animals is the main goal. In a medium filled with adrenaline-focused video games, this new Apple Arcade experience stands out as a quiet, more relaxing alternative.
Return To Monkey Island For PC Is Already Discounted
This week marked the launch of Return to Money Island, the long-awaited new entry in the beloved Monkey Island adventure game series, and thanks to Fanatical, you can buy the Steam version for just $21.24 ($25). To get the discounted price, enter the promo code FANATICAL15 at checkout to receive 15% off the game.
GTA Online Weekly Update: It's Time To Buy An Auto Shop
This week in GTA Online, Rockstar is bringing a new rotation of rewards and bonuses for its various game modes and races, with a focus on Los Santos Tuners content. You can also get your hands on the highly customizable Dinka Kanjo SJ and Postlude, or pick up the new Service Carbine, now available at Ammu-Nation.
Riot Discusses Its Diversity Efforts For Wild Rift And The Power Spike Update
League of Legends: Wild Rift was released in October 2020 and has already amassed more than 20 million average monthly players. Wild Rift takes many favorites from League of Legends proper such as Ahri, Senna, Lucian, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn to name a few, and lets players use them in mobile team matches. If you're unfamiliar, Wild Rift works from the core League of Legends as a pivotal foundation but employs mechanics, game length, and even character choices differently from the PC game.
