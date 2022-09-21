NDSU student Amanda Fetzer was awarded the Department of Defense’s Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation Scholarship, known as SMART. “Ever since I first got into STEM, I wanted to learn about space and collaborate with NASA. Thanks to this SMART scholarship, that dream is now a reality,” said Fetzer, who is majoring in computer science, with a minor in robotics.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO