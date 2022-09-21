Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ndsu.edu
NDSU professor’s research appears in Science News
Research conducted by Craig Stockwell, NDSU professor in the biological sciences department and director of the environmental and conservation sciences graduate program, has been published by Science News. The article, “After eon of isolation, these desert fish flub social cues” by Susan Milius, was posted to the journal’s webpage on...
ndsu.edu
NDSU computer science student awarded prestigious SMART scholarship
NDSU student Amanda Fetzer was awarded the Department of Defense’s Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation Scholarship, known as SMART. “Ever since I first got into STEM, I wanted to learn about space and collaborate with NASA. Thanks to this SMART scholarship, that dream is now a reality,” said Fetzer, who is majoring in computer science, with a minor in robotics.
ndsu.edu
Winter commencement regalia deadlines set
The NDSU Bookstore is scheduled to host its Grad Fair event on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the event, graduating students can meet with a variety of on-campus offices in one location to make the graduation process more convenient. Participants in the December commencement ceremony must purchase or rent NDSU graduation...
Comments / 0