Seattle, WA

Gaillord Hayes
4d ago

No no no the can not handle taxpayers money you want to let them manage housing vote no or they will pocket more of your money

q13fox.com

Seattle Mayor signs $6.5M in Green New Deal opportunity fund

A critical milestone for Seattle's "Green New Deal". Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law more than $6.5 million dollars in investments designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change and increase net zero affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget

A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council Sept. 26 set to discuss claims against Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26, business meeting is set to discuss the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one claim of racial...
LYNNWOOD, WA
publicola.com

Opioid Settlement Payouts to King County Cities Range from a Few Thousand Dollars to Millions

Today is the deadline for cities and counties across the state to sign on as participants in the state’s $518 million settlement with the nation’s three largest opioid distributors, and it now appears all but certain that enough jurisdictions will sign agreements that the state will be able to keep the funds. As we reported earlier this week, the settlement—the result of a case Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought against the big pill distributors for their role in fueling opiate addiction—won’t be finalized unless all of Washington’s counties, and most of its cities, agree to participate.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma Public Utilities proposes rate increase

Tacoma power and water customers might see an increase in their bills if a proposed rate increase is approved. On Tuesday, Tacoma Public Utilities presented the proposal to Tacoma’s Government Performance and Finance Committee. “(It’s) not surprising that the utilities, like households and other businesses, are facing inflationary pressures...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help

Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
SEATTLE, WA
The Hill

Seattle mayor signs Green New Deal. Here’s what’s in it.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Thursday signed into law Green New Deal legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change and increase net zero affordable housing. “For the past few days Seattle has been blanketed with smoke-filled skies and choking air quality, with areas of the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Want to Have Dinner with an Insurrectionist?

On October 7, the King County Republicans will host “Stop the Steal” rally speaker and convicted insurrectionist Brandon Straka as the headliner for the organization’s Liberty Dinner fundraiser. The choice undercuts the local GOP’s recent attempts to distance itself from extremists within the Republican Party who claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract

Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle hikes electricity rates

Seattle City Light customers will have to pay more on their energy bills next year. The City Council approved a 6% rate hike for residential customers, and a 5.6% hike for businesses. The average renter or homeowner will see their bill go up by about $5 each month, according to...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

