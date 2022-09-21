Read full article on original website
Gaillord Hayes
4d ago
No no no the can not handle taxpayers money you want to let them manage housing vote no or they will pocket more of your money
4
q13fox.com
Seattle Mayor signs $6.5M in Green New Deal opportunity fund
A critical milestone for Seattle's "Green New Deal". Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law more than $6.5 million dollars in investments designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change and increase net zero affordable housing.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police. As Seattle City Council considers police department funding, calls for defunding by 50% two years ago begin to fade. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget
A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council Sept. 26 set to discuss claims against Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 26, business meeting is set to discuss the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one claim of racial...
q13fox.com
More than $17M awarded to develop affordable housing across Pierce County
TACOMA, Wash. - Despite inflation fears, Tacoma will need nearly 10,000 houses ‘For Sale’ to meet expected demand over the next three years, according to the latest forecast from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department also predicts only 1,300 new homes will be built in that same period.
Chronicle
Thurston County Board of Commissioners Encouraging More Public Involvement by Moving Meeting Times
In an effort to encourage more citizen engagement in local government, the Thurston County Board of Commissioners is trying out moving its regularly weekly meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to 6 p.m., starting on Sept. 27. Normally, the meetings start at 2 p.m. and will continue to...
spokanepublicradio.org
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive ra
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
publicola.com
Opioid Settlement Payouts to King County Cities Range from a Few Thousand Dollars to Millions
Today is the deadline for cities and counties across the state to sign on as participants in the state’s $518 million settlement with the nation’s three largest opioid distributors, and it now appears all but certain that enough jurisdictions will sign agreements that the state will be able to keep the funds. As we reported earlier this week, the settlement—the result of a case Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought against the big pill distributors for their role in fueling opiate addiction—won’t be finalized unless all of Washington’s counties, and most of its cities, agree to participate.
Tacoma Public Utilities proposes rate increase
Tacoma power and water customers might see an increase in their bills if a proposed rate increase is approved. On Tuesday, Tacoma Public Utilities presented the proposal to Tacoma’s Government Performance and Finance Committee. “(It’s) not surprising that the utilities, like households and other businesses, are facing inflationary pressures...
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help
Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Seattle mayor signs Green New Deal. Here’s what’s in it.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Thursday signed into law Green New Deal legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change and increase net zero affordable housing. “For the past few days Seattle has been blanketed with smoke-filled skies and choking air quality, with areas of the...
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
The Stranger
Want to Have Dinner with an Insurrectionist?
On October 7, the King County Republicans will host “Stop the Steal” rally speaker and convicted insurrectionist Brandon Straka as the headliner for the organization’s Liberty Dinner fundraiser. The choice undercuts the local GOP’s recent attempts to distance itself from extremists within the Republican Party who claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
What local leaders think of Seattle police chief nominee Adrian Diaz
If the Seattle City Council confirms Adrian Diaz as the next chief of police, he will assume leadership in a city still divided on police reform, two years after the murder of George Floyd. In some corners, there’s been a backlash to the 2020 protests and talk of reform, drawing...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract
Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: A Mega Airport in Thurston or Lewis County? WSDOT and Governor’s Expansion Work Untruthful, Misleading
Once again, this is the case with the current effort to decide on a location recommendation for a new mega airport in the Puget Sound region. It is done very skillfully and intentionally through positive propaganda and the withholding of important balancing information. What’s missing? Respect for the surrounding community...
KUOW
Seattle hikes electricity rates
Seattle City Light customers will have to pay more on their energy bills next year. The City Council approved a 6% rate hike for residential customers, and a 5.6% hike for businesses. The average renter or homeowner will see their bill go up by about $5 each month, according to...
Sumner official who sent offensive meme in work email apologizes for ‘horribly offensive mistake’
A local government official is responding to allegations that he sent out an offensive meme via email using a government account in August, apologizing for what he called a “horribly offensive mistake.”. Patrick Reed, public government affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office and city council member in...
Chronicle
Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
MyNorthwest
