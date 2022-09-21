Related
Good Saturday morning
Week #6 of high school football is in the books. Hope your team won.
11-run sixth inning carries Royals past Mariners 13-12
Michael Massey had a two-run homer and a two-run single in an 11-run sixth inning that propelled the Kansas City
Castillo falters, M's blow 9-run lead; KC's 11-run 6th wins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings. Mitch Haniger singled twice during an eight-run fifth for the Mariners, and they led 11-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. But Castillo struggled, and Michael Massey homered and drove in four runs during the Royals’ biggest inning since 2004. The Mariners stayed in the third wild-card spot, a half-game behind Tampa Bay. Seattle remained four games ahead of Baltimore for that last AL playoff slot. Castillo, an All-Star traded from Cincinnati to the Mariners in midseason, got a $108 million, five-year contract that begins next season. The deal was announced Saturday.
Marietta Daily Journal
2K+
Followers
593
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT
Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.https://www.mdjonline.com/
Comments / 0