ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Reveals to Taylor a Jasmine Rumor That Hurt Her Game

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The Big Brother 24 cast turned against one houseguest early on and spread rumors about her. That would be Taylor Hale , and she’s still learning why the house didn’t like her in the beginning.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 21, 2022.]

Daniel accused Taylor of hurting people on ‘Big Brother 24’

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Asks Monte About His Showmance With Taylor

The first few weeks were tough for Taylor. Daniel Durston was Head of Household and had to replace his first nomination, Michael Bruner, on the block.

He chose Taylor and gave a harsh reason for it. “It has come to my attention, though, that you’ve been rubbing the house the wrong way a little bit,” Daniel said during the veto ceremony. “And what’s good for the house is good for my long-term game. So you’re in the position now where you can rally for votes and maybe even apologize for some things you’ve said in this house.”

Taylor was very confused by this. But one of the things Daniel believed she did was call Jasmine Davis fat indirectly. Jasmine never talked about what she told other houseguests with Taylor so Taylor couldn’t address it.

Monte reveals how Jasmine hurt Taylor’s game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvVrI_0i4vVjhb00
Monte Taylor on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Have ‘No Sympathy’ for Monte Being Disqualified in Veto Competition

Monte and Taylor talked about the season on Sept. 21. They revisited Paloma Aguilar lying to cover her own game with Monte. But then Monte addressed Taylor being accused of hurting people.

“Did you ever hear that Jasmine said that you said something about her weight or something?” he asked. “What?!” Taylor asked.

“Yeah, a matter of fact, I do remember that,” he said. “I do remember that was a specific thing that I heard from either Jasmine. No, yeah, Jasmine, directly to my face that during that week.”

He went on to say Jasmine wasn’t direct about what happened. Monte said there was a comment about a dress and fitting into it that offended Jasmine.

“I mean, I hope I at least see what that was about,” Taylor said.  She asked about the timing of this, and Monte said it happened after the Paloma situation. He said this was something Jasmine shared with multiple people, and they tried to comfort her.

Jasmine is rooting for Taylor

Although Jasmine did a lot to harm Taylor’s game in the house. It looks like she changed her tune in the jury house.

“I think Taylor [Hale] is in the best position,” Jasmine said. She felt like she is going to make it to the end.

So Taylor might not be counting on Jasmine’s vote if she makes it to the end. But it looks like the beauty queen won her over after all.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Confronts Brittany for ‘Not Respectable’ Failed Taylor Blindside

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Big Brother#Rumor#Reality Tv#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#Relat
The Hollywood Gossip

Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst

For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility. It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

190K+
Followers
115K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy