‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Reveals to Taylor a Jasmine Rumor That Hurt Her Game

The Big Brother 24 cast turned against one houseguest early on and spread rumors about her. That would be Taylor Hale , and she’s still learning why the house didn’t like her in the beginning.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 live feeds on Sept. 21, 2022.]

Daniel accused Taylor of hurting people on ‘Big Brother 24’

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Asks Monte About His Showmance With Taylor

The first few weeks were tough for Taylor. Daniel Durston was Head of Household and had to replace his first nomination, Michael Bruner, on the block.

He chose Taylor and gave a harsh reason for it. “It has come to my attention, though, that you’ve been rubbing the house the wrong way a little bit,” Daniel said during the veto ceremony. “And what’s good for the house is good for my long-term game. So you’re in the position now where you can rally for votes and maybe even apologize for some things you’ve said in this house.”

Taylor was very confused by this. But one of the things Daniel believed she did was call Jasmine Davis fat indirectly. Jasmine never talked about what she told other houseguests with Taylor so Taylor couldn’t address it.

Monte reveals how Jasmine hurt Taylor’s game

Monte Taylor on ‘Big Brother 24’ | CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Have ‘No Sympathy’ for Monte Being Disqualified in Veto Competition

Monte and Taylor talked about the season on Sept. 21. They revisited Paloma Aguilar lying to cover her own game with Monte. But then Monte addressed Taylor being accused of hurting people.

“Did you ever hear that Jasmine said that you said something about her weight or something?” he asked. “What?!” Taylor asked.

“Yeah, a matter of fact, I do remember that,” he said. “I do remember that was a specific thing that I heard from either Jasmine. No, yeah, Jasmine, directly to my face that during that week.”

He went on to say Jasmine wasn’t direct about what happened. Monte said there was a comment about a dress and fitting into it that offended Jasmine.

“I mean, I hope I at least see what that was about,” Taylor said. She asked about the timing of this, and Monte said it happened after the Paloma situation. He said this was something Jasmine shared with multiple people, and they tried to comfort her.

Jasmine is rooting for Taylor

Although Jasmine did a lot to harm Taylor’s game in the house. It looks like she changed her tune in the jury house.

“I think Taylor [Hale] is in the best position,” Jasmine said. She felt like she is going to make it to the end.

So Taylor might not be counting on Jasmine’s vote if she makes it to the end. But it looks like the beauty queen won her over after all.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Confronts Brittany for ‘Not Respectable’ Failed Taylor Blindside