La Taberna
This place is from the same folks behind Zuzu, and is a great spot for people-watching, cocktails, and some excellent pintxos. Go for the crispy pork belly, pig ears and mushroom empanada, or try the smoked cod and the setas a la plancha, served on a sweet corn puree. You’ll definitely need a glass of albariño to go with everything, and don’t leave without trying the burnt Basque cheesecake.
Taco Nazo
The family behind Taco Nazo is originally from Ensenada–the supposed birthplace of the Baja-style fish taco–and since opening their first location in La Puente four decades ago, they’ve managed to turn delicious beer-battered fish into a mini empire. Nazo now has six locations across greater East LA, each serving flakey fish on warm corn tortillas with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, and a big dollop of rich crema that tastes like tangy tartar sauce. If you’re in a hurry, you can use their convenient drive-thru, but don’t be surprised if it takes 20 minutes to get through during the dinner and lunch rush (or even longer during Lent season). We promise the two fish taco combo with creamy frijoles and chips will be worth the bumper-to-bumper lines, though.
Irv's Burgers
If you’ve been in LA long enough and take your burgers seriously, chances are you know about Irv’s. The classic roadside burger spot has cycled through a couple of owners and locations on Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood since first opening in 1946. For the past couple of decades, Irv’s was helmed by the Hong family, and matriarch Sonia Hong charmed the neighborhood not just with simple and delicious burgers, but also with personalized caricatures along with every order. She would even scrawl the phrase “just for you!” in Sharpie next to your doodle. So it was devastating in 2018 when Irv’s closed due to leasing issues.
Los Güichos
To find truly outstanding al pastor, it must come from a trompo, a hypnotic vertical rotisserie where marinated pork is shaved off in thin slices like shawarma. If you head to Tacos Los Güichos, a truck in South LA that parks at a tire shop right off the 110, you’ll know immediately you’re in the presence of al pastor royalty. Most nights you’ll see two, perhaps even three, big reddish-orange trompos with taqueros carving the pork using long knives and handing out tacos that are scarfed down in seconds. Charred on the edges, embarrassingly juicy, and a touch sweet, the Mexico City-style al pastor here is unmatched. But three caveats: the truck doesn’t roll out the trompos until 5pm, so don’t come before that. Bring cash. And don’t expect a slice of pineapple on top or a side of avocado salsa (though their earthy salsa roja is A-plus). Los Güichos’ owner considers them distractions and is happy to tell you so.
Friends Sushi
There aren’t too many neighborhood-type spots on Rush in River North, but at least we have Friends. From the outside, it just looks like a townhouse with a sushi sign out front. But inside, it feels like a retro vision of a futuristic lounge—filled with furniture that looks like it was beamed in from The Jetsons. The smallish space gets crowded on the weekend, so come here during the week for a more relaxed night. You can’t go wrong ordering a few rolls from the large selection of maki.
Oenotri
This Italian spot feels more like San Francisco than Napa, and is known for a daily-changing menu of perfectly charred pizzas, fresh pastas, and stuff from the garden. Oenotri is usually busy, so either grab a spot at the bar or head to the gallery next door while you wait for a table. The classic margherita is always a great choice, along with the pesto pappardelle or tortellini with black garlic, honey brown butter, walnuts, and ricotta—make sure you order both. The wine list is vast and pays equal weight to local and Italian wines.
ATX Cocina
The drink menu at ATX Cocina has an almost uncountable number of tequilas and mezcals, yet somehow the food is still the main draw. The crudos are great, but they’re small so get a few and then round them out with some of the bigger plates like carne asada or a chili-roasted chicken.
Fiish
With a name that your phone will relentlessly try to autocorrect, Fiish is a sushi bar in Culver City that serves respectable nigiri and has interesting menu concepts that help it stand out in a crowded market. There’s an 11-piece set called the Big Fiish that’s $58, making it the best bang for your buck and a good way to sample their dry-aged sashimi. The platter of beautiful nigiri comes topped with pickled onions, garlic ponzu, and dollops of aioli, but the actual fish is nothing noticeably different from the sushi served at some of our favorite (cheaper) spots like Sugarfish. We suggest coming to Fiish for the novelties: great vegan options like a silky miso eggplant nigiri and the low-ABV cocktails made with ponzu and actual wasabi. This isn't a revolutionary sushi bar, but it's a good pick for a light meal with cocktails or a fun dinner with plant-based friends.
El Burrito Express 2
In Lower Pacific Heights? Your internal burrito GPS will point you toward El Burrito Express 2 (the original location is in Parkside). The casual counter-service spot consistently hits all the marks that make for an excellent super burrito, with tender meat (there are a ton of seafood and vegetarian options, too), and a balanced mix of crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo. In the non-burrito department, they have soft and hard-shell tacos, loaded fries, and serve breakfast all day.
Bistro Don Giovanni
This long-standing Italian restaurant is on the outskirts of town, and has one of the best outdoor settings around, with vineyard views and a dramatic fountain that sits at the center of it all. Beyond the scenery, the real reason we’ve been coming here for years is the food: every dish is a home run, especially the homemade pastas (get the rigatoni bolognese), gooey fig pizza, and caesar salad. This place is always packed, so it’s best to book ahead or plan on hanging out at the bar while you wait.
Birrieria Tijuana
We love a taco filled with grilled or fried meat, but there’s something about a slow-braised birria that gets us really excited. If you want to eat some of the Puget Sound’s very best, head to Birrieria Tijuana in Burien. Located on the side of a Mexican grocery store, they specialize in shredded beef birria in all of its drippy glory stuffed with velvety melted cheese inside crispy, consomme-dunked tortillas. While you’ll be perfectly content with a burrito, torta, or quesadilla, the cheese tacos are Birrieria’s main draw.
Canasta Kitchen
This Mexican restaurant based in Concord expanded into Alameda, and serves everything from ceviche to burritos and antojitos. They have excellent birria tacos, too. For $5.98, you’ll get a takeout box packed with two cheesy tacos (cheese is a $1 extra), a ton of limes and radishes, and a small cup of broth. Chips and salsa are included on the side. If you’re looking for a solid birria deal, this is it.
Vegan Hood
We’re not ashamed to admit that we mostly eat fried chicken to get as much crunchy, salty chicken skin into our mouths as we can. Vegan Hood’s fried chicken has marvelous, expertly seasoned skin, but the pea protein faux chick’n underneath doesn’t taste like an afterthought either. It only gets better from there—the super cheesy mac and cheese is nice and gooey with some smoky spice to it, and the greens are brimming with flavor. They’ve nailed these soul food classics, but we’re most impressed with the oxtail. The faux meat has a velvety and chewy texture in all the right places, and it comes covered in gravy that we’d happily eat alone with their rice and peas. Come by on the weekend to enjoy a lively brunch scene in a room covered in flowers.
C Casa
Starting out as a stall at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market, C Casa opened this bright and airy standalone restaurant earlier this year, and it’s an ideal place for a tequila flight and tacos with a buzzy feel. The main events here are the towering plate-sized C Style, which comes filled with options like duck confit, heirloom potatoes, or (our favorite) wood-grilled mahi with pineapple. But trust us when we say, all you need is one, they are that big. Add the Nachorizos and bison chile relleno for the table, and one of those tequila flights we mentioned, and you’ve made yourself a night. The original taqueria is now located within the restaurant, and is a nice option for takeout or to eat in the public market space.
Nannie Franco's
A proud pizza town, Philly has every kind of specialty pie imaginable: Chicago style. Square pan. Plant based. Those are all well and good (and, you know, delicious), but sometimes you just want a great standard slice from a neighborhood shop–one with a crispy crust, sweet, tangy sauce, loaded with cheese. Nannie Franco’s, a small corner shop in the Italian market, makes simple, satisfying pies seven days a week. We love the white pizza with Roma tomato, basil, and ricotta, and the buffalo chicken, but you can’t go wrong with plain cheese. Sometimes, that’s exactly what you’re looking for.
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
Blue Ribbon restaurants are like friends you can still feel comfortable talking to even if you haven’t seen them in years. This spot in FiDi is always a dependable choice—as long as you’re willing to spend a little money. Most of the menu here is Japanese, but you’ll also find some steakhouse staples like a filet, a strip steak, and a whole steamed lobster. The seared sea scallops in miso butter sauce are a good way to start, and you should get the sushi deluxe platter for a nice sampling of nigiri. Order at least one steak for the table to share as well as the required fried rice with oxtail, bone marrow, and eggs (the best thing here). You probably won’t excitedly text all your friends about your dinner, but this is still a good place to have in your back pocket for when you need a solid meal.
Norman Rose Tavern
If a sports bar fell in love with a wine bar, their kid would be Norman Rose Tavern. It feels fancier than you’d expect from a place that has two TVs behind the bar, with cushy leather banquets and high ceilings lined with colorful bottles, and the food is way better than your usual sports bar, which makes sense given the people behind Azzurro also run this place. You’ll find game-day classics with a spin, like a three-meat loaf with coffee barbecue glaze and disco fries topped with sausage and gravy. End things right with the rootbeer float or grasshopper pie.
The Doughnut Project
This place is aptly named, considering all of their interesting and experimental flavors. We like The Bronx, which combines a sweet glaze with black pepper and olive oil, as well as the Those Beetz Are Dope, which has a bright red beet-flavored glaze and is filled with whipped ricotta. They also have very good vegan cake doughnuts, including one topped with cereal milk glaze and cornflakes. We met someone who lines up before opening time every Friday morning, so The Doughnut Project clearly inspires a loyal following. We can see why.
Sushi Tokoro
The next time you want to eat a massive amount of sushi, check out Sushi Tokoro in Lincoln Square. Here, $23.99 gets you a platter with three rolls, two pieces of nigiri or sashimi, and an appetizer like miso soup or gyoza. Or, you can just go all out and spend $4 for an AYCE sushi feast—just make sure you’re actually hungry enough to avoid extra fees for leftovers. There’s a lot of group seating in this brightly lit BYOB place, so it’s great for a casual, post-work dinner with friends.
Proud Mary
Joining Austin’s growing scene of Australian cafes and restaurants is Proud Mary, a coffee shop and breakfast spot in a bright, window-filled space on South Lamar and Oltorf. The menu features an extensive selection of standard and premium coffee offerings—including a deluxe pourover menu with a handful of Geisha beans—plus a full menu of sweet and savory toasts, salads, and bowls.
