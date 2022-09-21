Read full article on original website
La Corneta Taqueria
Your level of appreciation for La Corneta’s burritos will depend on how much you love lettuce. Their well-stuffed super burritos come with a garden’s worth of shredded iceberg, and is what sets them apart—and also why we love them. Of course, you could ask for one sans lettuce, but you wouldn’t be doing the La Corneta burrito justice. This family-owned Glen Park spot also makes “baby burritos,” has lots of vegetarian and seafood options, and four locations around the Bay Area (including one in the Mission).
Brothers Cousins Tacos
Conveniently located at the corner of National and Sawtelle just off the 405, Brothers Cousins is the late-night taco kingpin of the Westside. Lines begin to form around 6pm for the main attraction, a wide, bubbling pan of tender meats that have been braised into absolute submission. Choose your cut of choice—asada, carnitas, chorizo, lengua, suadero, among others—and the taquero plucks the meat from the pan and chops it to order, scooping it into a warm tortilla in one swift motion. They’ll usually have some soft, fat-cooked potatoes and carmelized onions to help yourself to as well, and the salsa station is always well-stocked and pristine. We’re not exactly sure who is a brother and who is a cousin in this taco family, but we sure would like an invite to the next reunion.
Barbacoa Estilo Taxco
Here’s a “brunch if you hate brunch” plan: go get barbacoa. The pit-roasted meat dish, usually made with lamb or goat, is famously labor-intensive (seriously, watch an episode of Taco Chronicles on Netflix) and the best LA vendors often sell it only on weekend mornings. Barbacoa Estilo Taxco—a veteran sit-down operation that sets up from 7am-2pm Saturdays and Sundays under a big tent in South LA—is one of those places, and like cartoons to a six-year-old, is worth getting up early for. The signature here is Guerrero-style roasted lamb (sold by the pound or as tacos) rubbed generously with adobo and served with a side of heady lamb consommé. The barbacoa is velvety soft and tender, exceptional on its own but somehow even better as a taco, wrapped in a fresh-pressed tortilla and dabbed with chunky salsa verde. Plan to arrive early(ish) and bring cash.
Canasta Kitchen
This Mexican restaurant based in Concord expanded into Alameda, and serves everything from ceviche to burritos and antojitos. They have excellent birria tacos, too. For $5.98, you’ll get a takeout box packed with two cheesy tacos (cheese is a $1 extra), a ton of limes and radishes, and a small cup of broth. Chips and salsa are included on the side. If you’re looking for a solid birria deal, this is it.
Los Güichos
To find truly outstanding al pastor, it must come from a trompo, a hypnotic vertical rotisserie where marinated pork is shaved off in thin slices like shawarma. If you head to Tacos Los Güichos, a truck in South LA that parks at a tire shop right off the 110, you’ll know immediately you’re in the presence of al pastor royalty. Most nights you’ll see two, perhaps even three, big reddish-orange trompos with taqueros carving the pork using long knives and handing out tacos that are scarfed down in seconds. Charred on the edges, embarrassingly juicy, and a touch sweet, the Mexico City-style al pastor here is unmatched. But three caveats: the truck doesn’t roll out the trompos until 5pm, so don’t come before that. Bring cash. And don’t expect a slice of pineapple on top or a side of avocado salsa (though their earthy salsa roja is A-plus). Los Güichos’ owner considers them distractions and is happy to tell you so.
El Burrito Express 2
In Lower Pacific Heights? Your internal burrito GPS will point you toward El Burrito Express 2 (the original location is in Parkside). The casual counter-service spot consistently hits all the marks that make for an excellent super burrito, with tender meat (there are a ton of seafood and vegetarian options, too), and a balanced mix of crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo. In the non-burrito department, they have soft and hard-shell tacos, loaded fries, and serve breakfast all day.
Frelard Tamales
Some things to know about Frelard Tamales: they’re a walk-up window that specializes in tamales (obviously), they’re actually located in Green Lake, and they serve the best corn husk-wrapped bundles in town. Ringing in at a half-pound each, these steamy stunners are massive and stuffed with everything from sliced jalapeño and cheese to braised rioja pork. You can also add toppings that accentuate the fillings without getting in the way, like crema, limey guacamole, and tangy pickled carrots. While you could order virtually any of their menu items and walk away pleased, the salsa verde chicken and sweet potato mole tamales are the best options and make for a great casual lunch or dinner.
ATX Cocina
The drink menu at ATX Cocina has an almost uncountable number of tequilas and mezcals, yet somehow the food is still the main draw. The crudos are great, but they’re small so get a few and then round them out with some of the bigger plates like carne asada or a chili-roasted chicken.
Birrieria Tijuana
We love a taco filled with grilled or fried meat, but there’s something about a slow-braised birria that gets us really excited. If you want to eat some of the Puget Sound’s very best, head to Birrieria Tijuana in Burien. Located on the side of a Mexican grocery store, they specialize in shredded beef birria in all of its drippy glory stuffed with velvety melted cheese inside crispy, consomme-dunked tortillas. While you’ll be perfectly content with a burrito, torta, or quesadilla, the cheese tacos are Birrieria’s main draw.
Juana Tamale
Juana Tamale is a true test of strategy, as this East Passyunk taqueria is only open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Not only that, but the BYOB serves the best birria tacos in town. So when you plan a trip, you’ll be fighting two battles: plotting to secure your order before everything sells out, and getting a spot at one of the few tables in the dining room. And if you're doing takeout, there's the added challenge of resisting the urge to rip open the bag before walking out the front door.
Estrellita's Snacks
Have the sudden urge for cheesy pupusas and housemade yucca chips? You need Estrellita’s Snacks. The Salvadoran kiosk is located inside the La Cocina Municipal Marketplace (the food hall in the Tenderloin), among six other stalls from La Cocina’s incubator program. This spot serves rotating Salvadoran stews, tamales, and a caldo of the day, and the main event, pupusas. They're big, chewy, and come one per order (there’s also a two pupusa combination plate with casamiento, fried plantains, and curtido, the tart fermented cabbage slaw). Come here for the revuelta stuffed with pork, refried beans, and cheese, pair it with their fried plantain and crispy yuca chips, and call it a satisfying lunch or early dinner (they close at 7pm).
Rakkan Ramen
Many ramen places in the city usually only have one vegetarian ramen on the menu. And while it does prevent indecision, it’s nice to have options. Luckily, every single bowl at Rakkan Ramen in Uptown has a vegetable-based broth, and toppings like eggs and pork belly can be substituted with tofu and mushrooms. Their broth is light yet savory, and pairs well with their thin, chewy noodles. For a richer bowl, we like the Quartz, which has some miso added for extra depth and a little bit of sweetness. There’s plenty of group seating in the softly lit, narrow dining space, so it’s a good place to grab a bite with friends—just make sure to also split some crispy gyoza as an appetizer.
Essen Bakery
Of course Essen Bakery makes great bagels—the Passyunk Square Jewish pastry shop makes some of the best apple cake, babka loaf, and chocolate rugelach in town. The bagels here are dark blonde on the outside, tender on the inside, and are covered in mini bubbles from their speedy boil at high heat. Plus, the neighborhood bakery gets bonus points for covering their poppy bagel with so much seasoning that you have to squint just to make out the crust underneath. Get them topped with tomato, lox, and onions, but we also love them simple, with nothing but a bit of their house-made veggie cream cheese.
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
Blue Ribbon restaurants are like friends you can still feel comfortable talking to even if you haven’t seen them in years. This spot in FiDi is always a dependable choice—as long as you’re willing to spend a little money. Most of the menu here is Japanese, but you’ll also find some steakhouse staples like a filet, a strip steak, and a whole steamed lobster. The seared sea scallops in miso butter sauce are a good way to start, and you should get the sushi deluxe platter for a nice sampling of nigiri. Order at least one steak for the table to share as well as the required fried rice with oxtail, bone marrow, and eggs (the best thing here). You probably won’t excitedly text all your friends about your dinner, but this is still a good place to have in your back pocket for when you need a solid meal.
Korshak Bagels
This South Philly shop is making perfectly chewy, crackly crusted bagels–a result of their 48-hour slow rise process. When you get a bagel topped with poppy, sesame, or everything, they don’t hold back on the seasonings (we’re talking handheld vacuum messy). Top a bagel with one of their thick housemade schmears, like roasted long hot, strawberry, or their signature Korshak that blends whipped goat’s milk and mozzarella brine. They’re only open from Thursday-Sunday until 1pm, so prepare for a long wait unless you place an order online. They don’t do bagel sandwiches, but they do sell smoked white fish and pastrami smoked salmon by the pound if you want to stack your poppyseed yourself.
Bottega Rittenhouse
Bottega Rittenhouse is a tiny Albanian-Italian cafe and prepared food shop from the owner of the adjacent Branzino Italian Ristorante. For now, you have to take your paninis, pastas, or gelato to go (they’re waiting on a license for sit-down service), but we enjoyed our deliciously salty speck sandwich (with artichoke crema, creamy fior di latte, tomato, and basil) and cacio e pepe with maccheroni alla chitarra in the square. Yes, pasta in the park is a thing. If it’s not, we’re making it one.
Knead Bagels
If you’re a person who gets excited about bagels beyond the standard sesame, cinnamon raisin, or everything, head to Knead Bagels in Old City. Here you’ll find flavors like togarashi, za’atar, and fennel seed and sea salt, to name a few. These bagels are simple, super doughy and dense, and we especially love them with their house-made scallion lime cream cheese, pineapple and sumac jam, or in a fluffy egg, bacon, and cheese bagel sandwich.
Fiish
With a name that your phone will relentlessly try to autocorrect, Fiish is a sushi bar in Culver City that serves respectable nigiri and has interesting menu concepts that help it stand out in a crowded market. There’s an 11-piece set called the Big Fiish that’s $58, making it the best bang for your buck and a good way to sample their dry-aged sashimi. The platter of beautiful nigiri comes topped with pickled onions, garlic ponzu, and dollops of aioli, but the actual fish is nothing noticeably different from the sushi served at some of our favorite (cheaper) spots like Sugarfish. We suggest coming to Fiish for the novelties: great vegan options like a silky miso eggplant nigiri and the low-ABV cocktails made with ponzu and actual wasabi. This isn't a revolutionary sushi bar, but it's a good pick for a light meal with cocktails or a fun dinner with plant-based friends.
Taco Nazo
The family behind Taco Nazo is originally from Ensenada–the supposed birthplace of the Baja-style fish taco–and since opening their first location in La Puente four decades ago, they’ve managed to turn delicious beer-battered fish into a mini empire. Nazo now has six locations across greater East LA, each serving flakey fish on warm corn tortillas with fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, and a big dollop of rich crema that tastes like tangy tartar sauce. If you’re in a hurry, you can use their convenient drive-thru, but don’t be surprised if it takes 20 minutes to get through during the dinner and lunch rush (or even longer during Lent season). We promise the two fish taco combo with creamy frijoles and chips will be worth the bumper-to-bumper lines, though.
Okie Dokie Donuts
With flavors like orange cardamom, oolong ginger, and Earl Grey lemon, this South Philly donut shop is churning out some wild flavors. Don’t miss a chance to bite into their cakey apple cider, strawberry cheesecake, and German chocolate cake donuts that are the perfect sugary pick-me-up. Open Thursday through Sunday, you can also use their online ordering system when you sleep through your alarm and don’t have time to stand in line.
