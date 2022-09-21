Walter J. Miller passed away Sept. 14, in El Dorado Hills, at the age of 89. Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y. to Charles E. and Dorothy A. Miller, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles E. Miller and sister Dorothy M. Olsen. Having earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University in 1954, he moved to Long Beach, Calif. and worked for Shell Oil briefly before joining the Navy in 1955 and becoming a naval aviator. Following his 4 years in the service, he re-joined Shell Oil as an engineer. An interest in the law diverted his engineering career, and he left to pursue a degree in law from University of California, Los Angeles Law School. After passing the bar exam, he joined the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in 1968. In 1974 he went into private practice, but preferring to work in prosecution, he accepted the position of Chief Assistant District Attorney of El Dorado County in 1979. Following the death of District Attorney Ron Tepper in 1989, Mr. Miller was appointed District Attorney and was elected to the position in the following term. He served as El Dorado County District Attorney until his retirement in 1994.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO