Mountain Democrat
Insurance protected for homeowners near wildfires
SACRAMENTO — As wildfires continue to threaten homeowners throughout California, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on Thursday ordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage. The commissioner’s bulletin shields those policyholders within the wildfire perimeter or in adjacent ZIP codes of the Mosquito and Fairview fires in Riverside, Placer and El Dorado counties from insurance non-renewal or cancellation for one year from Sept. 8.
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
Camino undercrossing ready to roll
The undercrossing at Ponderado Road in Camino Heights is complete and will be open to traffic beginning Monday, according to a news release from Caltrans. Camino Heights Drive at Highway 50 was permanently closed to left-turn traffic Thursday. The undercrossing is part of the $55.4 million Camino Safety Project that...
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log. Sept. 10-11
The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:. 4:21 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 19-year-old man suspected of carjacking and intending to defraud as well as a probation violation following an incident on Product Drive in Shingle Springs. The suspect was listed in custody in lieu of $208,000 bail as of press time.
The wait is over for local filmmaker’s debut
You can’t get more local to the El Dorado Hills area than native William (Billy) Nunes. His younger years began at Lake Forest Elementary School, the on to Marina Village Middle School and Oak Ridge High School, where he played basketball with the 2005 state championship team. His time on the court continued at California State University, East Bay but abruptly came to an end during an adult recreation league game.
Walter J. Miller
Walter J. Miller passed away Sept. 14, in El Dorado Hills, at the age of 89. Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y. to Charles E. and Dorothy A. Miller, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles E. Miller and sister Dorothy M. Olsen. Having earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University in 1954, he moved to Long Beach, Calif. and worked for Shell Oil briefly before joining the Navy in 1955 and becoming a naval aviator. Following his 4 years in the service, he re-joined Shell Oil as an engineer. An interest in the law diverted his engineering career, and he left to pursue a degree in law from University of California, Los Angeles Law School. After passing the bar exam, he joined the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in 1968. In 1974 he went into private practice, but preferring to work in prosecution, he accepted the position of Chief Assistant District Attorney of El Dorado County in 1979. Following the death of District Attorney Ron Tepper in 1989, Mr. Miller was appointed District Attorney and was elected to the position in the following term. He served as El Dorado County District Attorney until his retirement in 1994.
FPPC rejects conflict complaint
The Fair Political Practices Commission has dropped a conflict of interest inquiry of District 3 Supervisor Wendy Thomas and will not pursue the case further. The Fair Political Practices Commission brought the anonymous complaint to Thomas’ attention July 27, a day before the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors was to vote on an agenda item that would further plans to construct a navigation center/homeless shelter on Perks Court just outside of Placerville city limits off Highway 50.
Clayton Wesley Dawson
Clayton Wesley Dawson went to be with the Lord peacefully at the age of 88, on Aug. 29, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He had participated in a three year long clinical trial for a new Alzheimer’s medication and selflessly made the decision to donate his brain for further study in hopes of a cure one day.
Local artists part of KVIE auction
Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 41st annual PBS KVIE Art Auction showcases 276 works of art by emerging, well-known and world-renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE art curator Jill Estroff has announced that Cameron Park...
The Sticky Stones roll into Sutter Creek
The Sticky Stones, a Rolling Stones tribute, is the latest project from American Mile, a band with sounds ranging from Chris Stapleton and Blackberry Smoke to Bruce Springsteen and The Eagles. See the group live at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Sutter Creek Theatre. In the past few years...
