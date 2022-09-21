ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Mills, Walmart rise; Chemours, Carnival fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

General Mills Inc., up $4.31 to $79.72.

The maker of Cheerios, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged food s raised its profit forecast for the year.

Coty Inc., up 25 cents to $8.04.

The owner of CoverGirl and Clairol beauty brands gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Chemours Co., down $2.59 to $28.14.

The chemical company trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Carnival Corp., down 71 cents to $9.71.

Cruise lines fell as Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm after battering Puerto Rico .

Walmart Inc., up $1.22 to $134.77.

The nation's largest retailer said it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.62 to $28.10.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Viatris Inc., unchanged at $9.04.

The healthcare company's partner on a potential multiple sclerosis treatment gave investors an encouraging development update.

Beyond Meat Inc., down 13 cents to $15.90.

The plant-based meat maker suspended a top executive after he was charged with felony battery.

Related
Joel Eisenberg

FedEx Stores and Offices to Close Throughout U.S.

Select stores and offices are being closed due to a substantial company-wide economic downturn. As a result, the entity is facing a sharp stock plunge. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, FOXBusiness.com, and CBSNews.com.
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Joel Eisenberg

List of New Sears Closings For 2022

The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
HAWAII STATE
