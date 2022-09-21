Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn football loses to Missouri, according to a report Saturday morning by Bruce Feldman. Feldman explained why on Big Noon Kickoff. "Even though it's only Year 2 for Bryan Harsin, this has been such an odd dynamic from the time he arrived in Boise State," Feldman said. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he forced out last month. Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there. If they get beat today by Missouri, I'm told there's a really good chance they could pull the plug on him as early as tomorrow. It has felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year, but that feels like now it's got ramped up. The other crazy part of this is — if they do fire him this year, they're going to have to owe him $15.3 million on his buyout and they would have to pay 50% of that within 60 days."

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO