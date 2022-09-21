Former North Dakota State University head football coach Darrell Mudra passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Mudra was a key contributor in helping turn the Bison football program into the national power we know today. In 1962 NDSU finished the campaign at 0-10. Shortly after in 1963, NDSU named Nudra the head coach. In just his second year, he guided the Bison to a 10-1 record and their first bowl game. They would end up winning the Mineral Water Bowl by a score of 14-13 over Western State. Then in 1965 Mudra led NDSU to the first national championship with an 11-0 season that included a 20-7 victory over Grambling in the Pecan Bowl.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO