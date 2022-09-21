Read full article on original website
College Football Hall of Fame Coach and Bison Dynasty Starter Darrell Mudra Passes Away
Former North Dakota State University head football coach Darrell Mudra passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Mudra was a key contributor in helping turn the Bison football program into the national power we know today. In 1962 NDSU finished the campaign at 0-10. Shortly after in 1963, NDSU named Nudra the head coach. In just his second year, he guided the Bison to a 10-1 record and their first bowl game. They would end up winning the Mineral Water Bowl by a score of 14-13 over Western State. Then in 1965 Mudra led NDSU to the first national championship with an 11-0 season that included a 20-7 victory over Grambling in the Pecan Bowl.
9-22-22 Thursdays with Tony
00:58 - North Dakota State Representative Jim Kasper joins the show. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been afraid to...
Scientist aims to bring mental health advocacy, transparency, and passion for education to Moorhead School Board
(Moorhead, MN) -- A trained ecologist is looking to become a member of the Moorhead School board, and is looking to be an advocate for students, staff, and transparency within the district. Marissa Ahlering joined WDAY Midday to speak about her campaign and her priorities for the district. She says...
Fargo tech firm founder to focus on workforce development if elected as state representative for District 27
(Fargo, ND) -- One of the republican candidates for state representative in District 27 is talking about his motivation for running for office for the first time. "I found North Dakota and especially the Fargo metro area to be something that is very friendly to business creation, a great place to raise a family, and I just want to try to pay that forward in whatever way I can," said Josh Christy.
Spirit fueled West Fargo church to offer gas discounted by $1.25 a gallon
(Fargo, ND) -- A pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church in West Fargo talked about why they're offering discounted gas. "Primarily it's because as Christians we've been given the greatest gift of all time. We've been given salvation through Jesus Christ, and one of the things that God calls us to do is to love our neighbors as ourselves. So we want to show God's love that he has shown us. We want to show that to everyone around us," said Pastor Tanner Olson.
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
School board candidate for Moorhead Area Public Schools wants to "keep education about education"
(Fargo, ND) -- One candidate running for school board for Moorhead Area Public Schools says she wants schools to focus on the basics. "One thing that I am really passionate about is that we keep education about education, not other topics, and that those other topics can be for parents at home with their kids. Parents are free to teach their kids what they want to teach them, but I believe schools are the place where we learning reading, writing and arithmetic, science, math, history," said Lisa Hahn.
Rural school bus enters Maple River, leaving four non-seriously injured
(Leonard, ND) -- Three students are hospitalized following a school bus crash outside of Leonard. Cass County Sheriff's Office officials say the school bus was taking seven students from the Enderlin Area School District home around 4:11 p.m when it left the roadway while traveling eastbound on 50th st SE. The bus passed through a guardrail, into a ditch and over an embankment, and landed in the Maple River.
Hornbacher's serves up hot turkey sandwiches to benefit United Way Cass-Clay
(Fargo, ND) -- Hot turkey sandwiches were served up Thursday to benefit a local agency. "You know it's so much more than just a hot turkey sandwich lunch. All the dollars raised today go into our campaign to help families and youth fight poverty right here in the community," said United Way of Cass-Clay President Karla Isley.
Nearly 300 Fargo Public Schools students were homeless during 2021-2022 school year
(Fargo, ND) -- Officials with Fargo Public Schools say 299 students were experiencing homelessness within the district. Fargo Public Schools Homeless Liaison Jan Anderson wrote a report on homelessness within the district, saying the number is a 20% increase from the previous year, or roughly 60 additional students. "Being homeless...
False alarm: Fargo Fire crews respond to apartment for smoke from cooking food
(Fargo, ND) -- Concern of a possible apartment fire Thursday morning in Fargo is being washed away by the Fargo Fire Department. Battalion Chief Jason Ness tells WDAY Radio crews were initially called to the complex around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of 15th street south for reports of smoke coming from a unit inside. This led to several tenants vacating the building, but no fire was actually found.
Fargo candidate for state representative wants to end using property taxes to fund public schools
(Fargo ND) -- A republican candidate for state representative in District 11 says property taxes should not be used to fund education. "So I believe that to follow our constitutional mandate, which is the contract between the people of the state and the state government, we need to use that state funding to fund schools instead of property taxes," said Carter Eisinger.
Over 450 people participate in F-M 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
(West Fargo, ND) -- Hundreds gathered outside "The Lights" in West Fargo to show their support for those experiencing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Emily Bultema is an organizer for Walk to End Alzheimer's, an organization that gathers funds to work for breakthroughs and research to tackle dementia. The walk was scheduled for 10 a.m, with 470 total participants and 89 teams walking together, and raised a total of $121,232.
Man killed in Downtown Fargo after being hit by BNSF train
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says it is investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash Downtown. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Department tells WDAY Radio officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway North from BNSF after someone was struck by the train. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
