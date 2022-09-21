Read full article on original website
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams
Joy Bradley's Their Wildest Dreams is displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 24, 2022)
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Jaylei Art by Jamari Taylor
"Jaylei Art" By Jamari Taylor is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD
Studio Park transforms into innovative, creative space for STEAM lovers
Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids has transformed into an innovative space for art, music, science and technology enthusiasts. (Sept. 24, 2022)
WOOD
First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids
The first ever Tech Week Grand Rapids is underway with the final event planned for Saturday. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Bee Amazing by Daniel Smith
Bee Amazing by Daniel Smith is displayed at First Park Congregational Church for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 22, 2022)
WOOD
Meet the Artists: 'Broken Angels' by Morse and team
"Broken Angels" by Deanne Morse, Maggie Annerino, Suzanne Zack and Joe McCargar is displayed at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 22, 2022)
WOOD
200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids
Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are looking for volunteers to help make the city look a little greener. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Bryce Culverhouse's Indigenous People Series
Indigenous People Series by Bryce Culverhouse is displayed at Fountain Street Church for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 24, 2022)
WOOD
Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Social House Kitchen & Bar is known for their late night atmosphere but they offer so much more than that including a fantastic food menu with weekly specials!. They’re also hosting their first annual October on Ottawa street festival next month! Mandi joins us...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Scratch and Peter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a laid-back dog and a social cat. Peter is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. The shelter says he’s calm and relaxed (and Peter agreed with a big yawn) and would be a great snuggler as the weather turns colder. He knows the basic sit command.
WOOD
Fall is here, and so is Oktoberfest
Grand Rapids leaders will kick off a fall tradition this weekend with Oktoberfest celebrations. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD
You Could Win Tickets to Tran-Siberian Orchestra!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra Ghosts of Christmas Eve comes to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, December 4th, 2022 with two show times at 3:00PM & 7:30PM. For a limited time, the TRAN-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA TICKET GIVEAWAY is giving away four tickets to the show. Enter from now until September 29th to earn your seat in the audience of this must see event. And don’t forget to come back daily to increase your odds of winning!
WOOD
Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea Market
More than 200 vendors will set up to sell their wares at a two-day flea market in Hudsonville. (Sept. 22, 2022)
WOOD
Distressed clay pots in ArtPrize peer into the past
If you’re headed to DeVos Place Convention Center to enjoy ArtPrize 2022, you may notice a larger-than-usual crowd poring over several distressed and damaged clay pots. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD
Le Macaron offers authentic French Macarons & more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Le Macaron French Pastries is located right across from Rosa Parks Circle and offers 20 flavors of macarons along with French gelato, European style coffees, homemade candies and gourmet chocolates! They join us today to tell us all about the mouth-watering sweets they offer.
WOOD
Hope Unexpected celebrates 10 years of helping single moms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Hope Unexpected is a local non-profit which supports local single moms and their children, through multiple services providing support and hope. This month the organization celebrated 10 years of service, and we were there for the celebratory dinner to recognize local moms, supporters and volunteers. To...
WOOD
Hand-carved replica of King Tut’s tomb took 3 years
If you have never been to Egypt to tour King Tutankhamun’s tomb, one man has made a replica for residents and visitors of Grand Rapids to view as part of this year’s ArtPrize festival and competition. (Sept. 23, 2022)
WOOD
Community walk raises awareness for mental health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. In a few weeks, they’ll be hosting their annual NAMI Walks here in Grand Rapids,...
Campaign signs at Ottawa County GOP office vandalized
Vandals caused about $300 worth of damage at the Ottawa County Republican Party office in Hudsonville, a spokesperson said.
WOOD
Proxmire's father sparks bill for bulletproof windows
Just over a year after the killing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, there’s an effort in Lansing to prevent this from happening again and keep officers out of harm’s way. (Sept. 24, 2022)
