Thursday’s Prada show was the brand’s most feminist yet since Raf Simons’s arrival as Mrs. Prada’s co-creative director in 2020. Or was it an eerie honoring of conservative female clothes? Was it a celebration of uniforms? Or a knowing, lip-smacking message about the tyranny of the uniform’s cliches? Was the chilly, domestic set designed byDrive director Nicolas Winding Refn, combined with models clutching at their coats like Hitchcock blondes, meant to evoke a feeling of cinematic psychodrama? Or were the shift dresses and nighties in a classic office apparel color palette, and jackets and sweaters pre-creased with wear, actually about the real lives of real women, whose clothes betray the tiring reality of our existence?

