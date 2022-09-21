Read full article on original website
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
ESPN
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
ESPN
Laver Cup: Roger Federer retires from tennis after playing the final match of his career
LONDON -- After 24 years on the ATP Tour, with 20 Grand Slam titles and 103 tournament wins worldwide to his name, Roger Federer played his final professional match on Friday night, when he partnered with his old rival Rafael Nadal in doubles at the fifth edition of the Laver Cup.
ESPN
USMNT players on World Cup bubble aren't stressing yet ahead of Qatar 2022
MURCIA, Spain -- When the U.S. men's national team takes the field against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, it will mark 43 days until manager Gregg Berhalter names his 26-player roster for the 2022 World Cup. For the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams -- assuming they're healthy -- their spots are secure. There is no drama as it relates to their World Cup fate.
MLS・
