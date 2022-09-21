Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.

