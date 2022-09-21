Read full article on original website
Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
Friday Scoreboard- September 23
It was a busy night in local sports. You can view scores from around the area here:
Nebraska restructures contract of interim head coach Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If Nebraska hires someone other than Mickey Joseph as head football coach, he can return to his previous role as associate head coach and wide receivers coach immediately. That’s according to the interim coach’s restructured contract. The contract also clarifies Joseph’s pay increase...
Seward Blue Jays earn blowout win in homecoming game against Gering Bulldogs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward moves to 4-1 after showing utter dominance in its Friday night homecoming matchup against the Gering Bulldogs. After four quarters, Seward won 42-7. Seward’s defense was aggressive through the entire game, holding the offense to only seven points. In the first quarter, Seward...
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Sept. 23
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are four of the top football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Pius X 41, Crete 12: Senior fullback Matt Bohy scored three times for the Thunderbolts in Channel 8’s Game of the Week. Waverly 35, York 7: The Vikings had...
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
Centennial Broncos pull through with close win against Milford Eagles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Centennial Broncos’ defeated the Milford Eagles at home Friday, but it wasn’t a stampede. Broncos left Milford with a W after defeating the Eagles 16-12. The game remained scoreless until the second quarter, when Centennial quarterback Maj Nisly rushed 32 yards to...
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Suicide is 2nd leading cause of death for South Dakota’s young people
In South Dakota last year, more people took their own lives than ever before. Just shy of 200 people completed suicide. A growing number of them were kids. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34.
Nebraska Football: Herm Edwards tops Scott Frost in embarrassing rumors
It feels like it’s been a long, hard winter for the Nebraska football team. In reality, it’s been just a few weeks since Scott Frost was fired, Mickey Joseph was named the interim head coach and the state as a whole started moving on from what they hoped was going to be the “return of the golden boy”
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
A Hall Of Fame Venue
The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
Flashback Friday: Stockyard escapees of 1993
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From a moose at SDSU to a bear west of Aberdeen, some unexpected animals have shown up in some unexpected areas in KELOLAND throughout the years. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec and show you the cows that “mooooved” into one Sioux Falls neighborhood.
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
South Dakota woman sentenced for manslaughter in northeast Nebraska
SANTEE, Neb. -- A South Dakota woman was sentenced on Wednesday to over three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney announced that 28-year-old Jordon R. Whipple was sentenced in federal court in Omaha. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Whipple to 41 months in prison. After her release...
Roca Scary Farm opens 20th season on Friday
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Spooky season officially arrives in Lincoln Friday night as Roca Scary Farm makes its 2022 debut. The staff says this year will be spookier than ever as it begins its 20th season haunting Nebraskans. “We’ve revamped all our night time stuff,” said Roca Berry Farm...
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
