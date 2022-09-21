Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch for when WSU hosts No. 15 Oregon, plus prediction
The gameday atmosphere in Pullman will be electric as WSU (3-0) welcomes No. 15 Oregon (2-1) for a Pac-12 opener that will be watched by a full house at Martin Stadium and millions more on Fox. WSU announced a sellout crowd earlier this week — the team’s first sellout since...
AthlonSports.com
Oregon vs. Washington State Prediction: Undefeated Cougars Look to Clip Ducks in Pac-12 Opener
Pac-12 Conference play opens Saturday in Pullman, with undefeated Washington State looking to make its mark against Oregon. The Ducks opened 2022 and the Dan Lanning era with a dud of a showing against reigning national champion Georgia. If the 49-3 blowout loss cast a pall on expectations for this season, last week's more-lopsided-than-its-final-score victory over then-No. 12 BYU was the clouds lifting.
Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave out against USC
Oregon State enters its home game against No. 7 USC without star tight end Luke Musgrave. Pete Thamel reported on College GameDay that Musgrave is out against the Trojans, with Saturday’s matchup not the only one he is set to miss. Musgrave was injured in the Sept. 10 win over Fresno State and did not play last week against Montana State.
What They're Saying: USC head coach Lincoln Riley on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to Reser Stadium this week for a matchup against No. 7...
Mormons are used to turning the other cheek. But that’s not ending bigotry.
In an era of high-minded inclusivity, it’s worth pausing to wonder how a crowd of people — strangers even — could feel comfortable chanting “F--- the Mormons” in unison, again and again, over the course of a three-hour sporting event. The fact that such a circumstance has occurred not once but twice at different Pac-12 college football stadiums in recent years raises yet another question: Why isn’t more being done to stop it?
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
WSU President Kirk Schulz Admits 'Our Ranking Sucked' When Asked About Institution's Significant Drop U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges List
PULLMAN - The Washington State University administration is looking into the institution’s significant drop in U.S. News & World Report’s annual best colleges ranking. WSU dropped 36 spots to 212th in this year’s ranking. WSU President Kirk Schulz and WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton were asked about the ranking plunge during Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. President Schulz didn’t mince words about his reaction to the ranking drop.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
Thesiuslaw News
Human remains found by Fred Meyer, no 'obvious' signs of foul play
Sept. 22, 2022 — The Florence Police Department (FPD) was notified of human remains being found South of Munsel Lake Road, across from Fred Meyer, on Wednesday, according to a news release. Due to the condition of the remains, it is believed they were there for a considerable amount...
kezi.com
GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home
ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
WWEEK
The State Highway Department Withheld Information About the Billion-Dollar Rose Quarter Project
A long-running disagreement over public information concerning a proposed $1 billion highway project is set for trial in Marion County Circuit Court next week. At issue is a seemingly straightforward question: What does the public think of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter?
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
Body believed to be missing Moses Lake woman found, husband still unaccounted for
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says they have found a body believed to be of a missing woman from Moses Lake. The Sheriff’s Office says a farmer found the body in tall grass near Kintschi Road, which is north of Sprague. It was discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The LCSO says the body matches the...
Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters
The Cedar Creek Fire barely grew on Monday, as rain and cooler temperatures continued to have positive impacts, but fire officials said Tuesday the danger to firefighters continues and shifts in wetter weather to the potential for falling rocks or trees in burned areas. The post Rain slows growth of Cedar Creek Fire, brings shift in risks to firefighters appeared first on KTVZ.
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
uiargonaut.com
Starbucks out, Thomas Hammer Coffee in
The departure of Starbucks from the Vandal Store left a gap in where to grab a coffee near the Pittman Center. However, Thomas Hammer Coffee will be fulfilling that spot inside the store. “We’ve signed an agreement that will move it into, formerly, the Starbucks location,” John Kosh, director of...
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
