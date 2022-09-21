Ringleader of multiple carjackings and home invasions in Baltimore County targeting Hispanic victims is convicted

A 20-year-old Baltimore man who was the leader of a crew charged with a carjacking and home invasions that operated in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended, followed by two years of supervised probation, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Monday.

“This crew intentionally preyed on and terrorized Hispanic victims with violent carjackings, home invasions and more, robbing them of not just money but also any sense of safety,” Toni Crosby, Baltimore special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said in a news release.

Jaylen Skinner pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Baltimore County Circuit Court to his involvement in five incidents: a robbery in the 7600 block of Eastern Ave., on Feb. 21, 2020, in which three Hispanic victims were robbed; a home invasion in the 7700 block of Gough St. on Mar. 18, 2020, in which a Hispanic male was robbed at gunpoint in his home; a home invasion on Mar. 18, 2020 in the 7600 block of Gough St.,t in which a Hispanic male was robbed at gunpoint; a home invasion in the 4300 block of Crest Heights Road, on Mar. 28, 2020, in which one of Skinner’s co-conspirators fired a gun shot into the stairwell of the home while attempting to rob multiple Hispanic occupants; and a home invasion in the 200 block of Melvin Ave. on April 2, 2020, in which one Hispanic victim was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher and required medical treatment.

Skinner was 18 years old when he committed these crimes, the Maryland General Attorney’s Office said.

Along with Skinner, two other defendants were charged. Tommy Graham, 19, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit home invasion; conspiracy to commit carjacking; conspiracy to commit robbery; conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary; two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence; and common law conspiracy. Graham was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended, followed by one year of probation.

Daquan Hart, 20, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit home invasion; conspiracy to commit carjacking; three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a crime of violence; and common law conspiracy. Hart was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended, followed by three years of probation.

Graham and Hart were both 17 years old at the time of the crimes but were charged as adults. Overall, six people were prosecuted in Baltimore County, Baltimore City and the juvenile system as a result of the investigation into the criminal enterprise, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said.

“Skinner was involved in multiple violent assaults, robberies and carjackings,” Frosh said in the news release. “He and his co-conspirators targeted and terrorized their victims.”

Skinner’s attorney could not be reached for comment.