fox5ny.com
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - Panic at the Disco at Madison Square Garden. The band Panic at the Disco will be rocking out the Viva Las Vengeance Tour at MSG on Friday. The 80s return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night. Pet Shop Boys and New Order. Kelsea Ballerini...
fox5ny.com
Governor's Island Ferry Terminal catches fire, causing delays
NEW YORK - Thick black smoke wafted over the East River on Saturday afternoon when part of the roof of the Governor's Island Ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan caught fire. Ferry service between Governors Island and Lower Manhattan was delayed while emergency crews responded to the fire. According to the...
fox5ny.com
F train service to be suspended most weekends through 2023
NEW YORK - Beginning Friday, the F train will be shutting down service between Church Avenue and Coney Island on weekends through 2023. According to the MTA, the change is in order to install a modernized signal system. Weekend service will cease beginning at 11:45 p.m. on Friday nights, and...
fox5ny.com
Woman dies after Queens hit-and-run: NYPD
NEW YORK - A woman has died after being struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Queens early Saturday morning. According to police, the victim, a 31-year-old woman, was struck by a white Nissan sedan near 97th Avenue and 121st Street at around 2:45 a.m. in Richmond Hill.
fox5ny.com
Immunocompromised NYC subway riders say they feel abandoned by masking rule changes
The MTA's move to drop the mask mandate on trains and subways earlier this month was applauded by many, but it has sparked fear among riders who are immunocompromised. Now, some of those riders are pushing to have a designated subway car where masks are still required.
fox5ny.com
As shelters fill, NYC's migrant housing draws controversy
NEW YORK - New York City's mayor says he plans to erect hangar-sized tents as temporary shelter for thousands of international migrants who have been bused into the Big Apple as part of a campaign by Republican governors to disrupt federal border policies. The tents are among an array of...
fox5ny.com
Teen pulled from burning barn after upstate NY car crash
NEW YORK - The New York State Police pulled an alleged teenage drunk driver out of a burning barn after he crashed his vehicle into it earlier this week. State troopers investigated what sounded like a vehicle crash at around 3:26 a.m. on State Route 9D in Wappingers, about eight miles south of Poughkeepsie, on September 22. Eventually, officers found a 2007 Honda Odyssey had crashed into a barn, starting a fire.
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Fiona: NYC Mayor Eric Adams visits Puerto Rico to support recovery
PUERTO RICO - New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Puerto Rico on Sunday to support recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona's destruction last week. "We call Puerto Rico our sixth borough and we don’t take that name lightly," Adams said in a tweet. "We’re going to do the work on the ground to make our neighbors whole again."
fox5ny.com
Long Island academy training the next generation of teachers
LONG ISLAND - Some high school students on Long Island are starting their college education early thanks to a unique program that's meant to help aspiring teachers. Samantha Cruz and Brendan Kaminski are just two of the young students getting a head-start on the higher education paths to the profession by following in the footsteps of their teachers at Baldwin High School.
fox5ny.com
Suspect dies after being arrested by NYPD
NEW YORK - A person under arrest died after suffering a medical episode inside a Brooklyn police precinct on Thursday. The NYPD says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 72nd precinct in Sunset Park. Police responded to a 911 call of a dispute with a knife in the...
fox5ny.com
NJ high school football player dies after suffering head injury during game
NEW JERSEY - A New Jersey community is dealing with heartbreak after a high school football player died weeks after suffering a head injury during a football game. Xavier McClain was injured after sustaining a blow as he returned a kickoff for Linden High School during a game on Sept. 9th against Woodbridge.
